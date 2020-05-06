John Abraham To Abhay Deol: B-town Actors Who Are Blessed With Dimples, See List Here

Popular B-town celebrities are either famous for their craft or their surreal looks. But only a few Bollywood actors are blessed with endearing facial features that are yearned by millions across the globe. Well, were are talking cheek dimples. Even though the Hindi Film Industry consists of hundreds of familiar faces, but only a handful of them have super-cute dimples that accentuate their personality to several folds. Talking about dimples, let's take a look at actors who have adorable dimples.

Bollywood actors who are blessed with dimples

John Abraham

John Abraham is a highly celebrated actor turned producer. Known for muscular physique and dapper looks. John Abraham stunned the nation when he made his debut in Jism. A tall man with massive biceps, chocolate boy looks and a deep pair of dimples on his cheeks is a truly rare combination. John Abraham is one such actor who can make millions of women go weak in their knees with just his one smile.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta and dimples are synonymous with each other. This Bollywood diva is blessed with two deep-rooted dimples on both her cheeks. With every smile, Preity Zinta can knock your socks off. Her cute dimples not only add to Preity Zinta's natural beauty but also make her overall personality quite endearing.

Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol is unarguably the cutest of all Deols. Known for his dapper personality and diverse movie choices, Abhay Deol stands out from his contemporaries. Abhay Deol's effortless charm is something his fans are in awe of. But it is Abhay Deol's surreal dimples which we are completely in love with. The stellar actor's won millions of hearts after his debut in Imtiaz li's Socha Na Tha.

Alia Bhatt

Another Bollywood leading lady who is known for her dimples is none other than the stupendous actor Alia Bhatt. The SOTY star made quite an impact with her first movie itself. Alia Bhatt is not just a pretty face, but a talented actor as well. However, we can't ignore the fact that Alia Bhatt's sweet cheek dimples are simply adorable.

Aftab Shivdasani

Aftab Shivdasani of Masti fame is too blessed with dimples. His voguish style sense and alluring personality make Aftab a really good-look B-town actor. Aftab'comic timing is something, the audiences have always loved.

