John Abraham's 'Elaan' Marks The Come-back Of Mithun Chakraborty; Read More Trivia

Popular Indian film actor John Abraham has successfully maintained his stardom since making his debut with 2003 movie Jism alongside Bipasha Basu. In 2005, John Abraham was cast in Vikram Bhatt's Elaan that worked really well. Apart from John Abraham, the movie also starred Rahul Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Mithun Chakraborty, Lara Dutta, Ameesha Patel and others in lead roles. Read on to find out some very interesting trivial facts about the film, Elaan-

Lesser-known facts about John Abraham's Elaan

Bobby Deol was the first choice for Rahul Khanna's role but it did not work out.

The 2005 movie Elaan was previously titled Imaan.

When the movie has launched the title of the film was Yudh.

Elaan marked the comeback of Mithun Chakraborty to Bollywood movies.

Before Elaan, Mithun Chakraborty supposed worked for his Ooty based production house, 'Mithun's Dream Factory' for almost a decade.

The theme plot is said to be inspired by the evergreen movie Sholay.

Mithun Chakraborty portrayed the role of a villain almost after 10 years. The last film where he portrayed a negative character was in the 1995 film Jallad.

John Abraham and Arjun Rampal came together for the first time for Elaan.

John Abraham and Rahul Khanna came together for the first time for Elaan.

Elaan was also the first collaboration for Rahul Khanna and Arjun Rampal.

Check out the trailer of John Abraham starrer Elaan here below.

