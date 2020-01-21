Priyanka Chopra All Set To Appear At World Economic Forum; Shares Pictures From Davos

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra recently put up a series of pictures on her Instagram story. In the pictures, she can be seen in Switzerland as she is there to attend the World Economic Forum. She can be seen enjoying the snow in Davos, Switzerland.

Priyanka Chopra has a gala time in Davos

Priyanka Chopra recently put up a range of casual videos and pictures on her Instagram story. In the first video, she can be seen travelling in a car. She is also trying out an Instagram filter in the video. She is wearing a white woollen top. In the next two videos, she can be seen showing her fans the beauty around her as the area is covered in snow. She has also put up the caption, ”Winter Wonderland” in the video. In the last picture put up, she can be seen waiting for her meal to come along with her team. She has also pinned up the location as “Davos”. Have a look at the story here.

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Devos, Switzerland as she will be attending the World Economic Forum annual meet. The Bollywood actor will be present at the event as the Global Citizen Ambassador. She is expected to speak about poverty, climate change, and inequality. The actor will reportedly be a part of a fireside chat along with dignitaries from countries around the world. Deepika Padukone is also present at the event.

Read Priyanka Chopra To Sonakshi Sinha: Celeb-inspired Quirky Earrings To Ace Your Look

Also read Umang 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, & Others Dazzle In Exquisite Outfits

Priyanka’s love for nature

Priyanka Chopra recently posted a picture of her window from a flight that she was travelling in. The sky is full of clouds and there is an orange background in the picture put up. In the caption for the post, Priyanka Chopra has mentioned how nature is the greatest artist of all time. Have a look at the picture here.

Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Read Priyanka Chopra's Blue Saree From Umang 2020 Costs THIS Much, Will Shock Fans

Also read Priyanka Chopra Says That The Bollywood Film Industry Needs A Transformation; Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.