Five Years Of 'Baahubali': Sharad Kelkar, Who Played Crucial Role, Is Proud Of Iconic Film

It wouldn’t be wrong to call Baahubali a phenomenon. Not just the fact that a movie from South overshadowed its Bollywood counterparts, the action-drama also became a talking point globally.

While it was the second part of the blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion that shattered records galore, including the highest-grossing Indian film of all-time in India, it was the first part Baahubali: The Beginning that set the platform for the former's success.

As the movie marked five years of its release on Friday, the excitement that netizens showed for the SS Rajamouli venture showcased its popularity. The stars of the film, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, and others had special posts on the occasion.

One name who was not in the film per se, but made a big difference was Sharad Kelkar. The actor had dubbed for the protagonist, Baahubali’s voice for the Hindi version, for both the installments. And the fact that a dubbing artist gets talked about itself shows the impact that the character created among the Hindi-speaking audiences.

On the completion of the 5-year milestone, Sharad shared a snap from one of the dubbing sessions and stated that there are ‘no words to describe’ his feeling for all the ‘amazing’ dubbing sessions for Baahubali films.

He added that being associated with such an ‘iconic film’ and being the voice of Prabhas was ‘truly satisfying.’ The Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero star added that even after 5 years, the ‘excitement & the joy’ remained the same for him.

Here’s the post

There are no words to describe my feeling to all the amazing dubbing sessions for Baahubali. Being associated with such an iconic film and being the voice of #Prabhas was truly satisfying. And even after 5 years, the excitement & the joy remains the same.#5YearsOfBaahubaliRoar pic.twitter.com/PNSZ7XYmYl — Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) July 10, 2020

After Baahubali, Sharad also featured in another period blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. He had played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Ajay Devgn-starrer, which is the only notable blockbuster of this year, having grossed close to Rs 300 crore in India.

महाराष्ट्राचे दैवत छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज यांची भूमिका साकारायला मिळणं हे कोणत्याही कलावंताच्या आयुष्यातला सुवर्णक्षण. अशी ही सुवर्ण संधी मला लाभली या साठी मी दिग्दर्शक ओम राऊत आणि निर्माता अजय देवगण यांचा मनःपूर्वक आभारी आहे आणि आयुष्यभर राहीन. जय भवानी! जय शिवाजी! pic.twitter.com/LFXRhDUCEq — Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) July 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Baahubali, that traced the story of the Kingdom of Mahishmati and the war with Kalakeyas, had won the National Award for Best Feature Film and Special Effects in 2015.

The film, reportedly earned Rs 50 crore on opening day, before becoming a grand success, earning over Rs 100 crore worldwide. The second part turned out to be one of the biggest hits of all time, reportedly earning over Rs 1000 crore globally.

