Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' First Look Out; Anushka Praises Her 'Baahubali' Co-star

Makers have finally unveiled the first poster of Prabhas’ much-awaited film Radhe Shyam. Prabhas also took to his social media handle to treat fans with the new poster and wrote a heartfelt note. Seeing this post, fans and co-actors of the star went on to leave several comments on his post. Actor and co-star Anushka Shetty seems so excited that she went on to share the Radhe Shyam's first look on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared the first look of her co-star Prabhas’ much-awaited film Radhe Shyam. In the poster, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are seen together where the waves are swirling through Pooja’s fiery red gown. One can also notice the blood-red sky and the buildings collapsing at the background.

Along with this post, Anushka went on to pen a sweet note for her dear co-star. She wrote, “And here it is. Wishing UV VAmsi, Pramod... PRabhas, Pooja, director Radha Krishna and the entire cast and crew all the very very best ‘ #RadheShyam ‘ looking forward.” Check out the post below.

And seems like it is not just Anushka who is looking forward to the film. Fans are also super excited and cannot wait for the film to already release. Netizens left several comments on Anushka’s this post telling her how excited she is. One of them wrote, “Blockbuster on its way”. While the other one wrote, “eagerly waiting”. Check out a few more comments from fans.

More about the film

Radhe Shyam also features Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Sasha Chettri, Priyadarshi, Sathyan, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. The movie was edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and the producer of VFX was Kamal Kannan. Manoj Paramahamsa was involved in filmmaking, and the film has been designed by RRaveendar. Vamsi is also involved with the production of the film along with Pramod and Bhushan Kumar.

However, it is a double celebration for Prabhas; fans as his hit film Baahubali clocks in 5 years of its release today, July 10. Baahubali: The Beginning was released in 2015 and the film starred Tamannaah, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati in lead roles. S. S. Rajamouli-directory has garnered more than Rs 180 crores at the box office.

