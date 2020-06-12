Sharad Kelkar To Subodh Bhave: Here Is Lockdown Transformation Of Marathi Actors

The outbreak of COVID-19 has taken centre stage across the globe. Following which, many are practising self-quarantine and maintaining social distancing to break the chain of this deadly virus. Many celebs have taken this opportunity to try new looks, from Subodh Bhave’s embracing his inner ‘caveman’ to Priyadarshan Jadhav going bald amid lockdown, here are Marathi actors who went through transformations during the lockdown.

Sharad Kelkar

Madhuri fame actor Sharad Kelkar has been very active during the lockdown. He is always sharing his workout videos and giving fitness goals. However, while doing all this, fans also noticed that Sharad has decided to sport a moustache and a stubble. Many also commented that the rugged look rather suits the Mauli actor.

Santosh Juvekar

One of the well-known Marathi actors, Santosh Juvekar is also pretty active on social media. The Zenda actor has been sharing pictures and videos to keep his fans updated about his daily routine amid lockdown. Recently, the star also shaved his head and is sporting a bald look. His new look grabbed much attention, and his fans commented with hearts and fire emojis, indicating that they liked the new look.

Subodh Bhave

Balgandharva actor Subodh Bhave is popular among the audience for his fantastic acting skills. The actor is enjoying the casual, dishevelled look amid the lockdown. His followers were also quick to notice this change in his appearance and praised the new look.

Priyadarshan Jadhav

Marathi cinema’s well-known actor-director Priyadarshan Jadhav is an avid social media user. The actor who is following lockdown rules has been seen sharing pictures and videos of what he is doing in this lockdown period. After sharing photos from the movies he has been doing, the ‘Me Pan Sachin’ actor took to Instagram and shared a new look where he has shaved his head. He captioned the picture as “quarantine cut”.

Kushal Badrike

Kushal Badrike, who is known for his incredible comic timing on Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, underwent a drastic makeover during this lockdown phase. The witty actor surprised his fans by going completely bald. He shared a picture of this new look on his Instagram handle with the caption “lockdown haircut". Also, the actor didn’t hesitate to pull off the bold look and flaunted it with pride by stating #BaldBrigade assemble!.

