Flora Saini's Birthday: 10 Bollywood Movies She Has Featured In Before 'Stree'

Stree actor Flora Saini is celebrating her 42nd birthday today, September 29. Born in Chandigarh, Flora Saini predominantly works in Kannada and Tamil language films and is a beloved actor in the South film industry. Flora Saini has also appeared in many Bollywood movies. Thus, on the occasion of her birthday, take at Flora Saini's Bollywood movies that she was seen in before Stree:

Flora Saini's Bollywood movies

Sabse Bada Beiman

Sabse Bada Beiman came out in 2000 and was directed by Imran Khalid. The film featured Mithun Chakraborty, Flora Saini (credited as Asha Saini), Manek Bedi, Saadhika Randhawa, Gajendra Chauhan, Mohan Joshi, Mushtaq Khan and other talented actors in it. Flora Saini was the lead in the movie and did a very notable role in the film.

Love in Nepal

Love in Nepal was a 2004 movie that was directed by Rajat Mukherjee. The film featured Sonu Nigam as Abhinav Sinha (Abby), Flora Saini as Meenaxi Malhotra (Maxi), Jharana Bajracharya as Tanya, Sweta Keswani as Sandhya aka Sandy, Vijay Raaz as Tony Chang and Rajpal Yadav as Bunty. Flora played an American in the film and was one of the lead actors.

Dabangg 2

Dabangg 2 came out in 2012 and was co-produced and directed by Arbaaz Khan in his directorial debut. The film featured Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Vinod Khanna in the lead roles. Flora Saini's role was a cameo as a reporter in the film.

Ya Rab

Ya Rab was a movie that came out in 2014 and was directed by Hasnain Hyderabadwala. It starred Ajaz Khan, Arjumman Mughal, Raju Kher, Vikram Singh and Imran Hasnee in lead roles. Flora Saini did a small notable role in the film.

Lakshmi

Lakshmi is a film that came out in 2014 and was written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The movie was about child trafficking and prostitution. The film had Monali Thakur, Ram Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Nagesh Kukunoor and Gulfam Khan. Flora Saini was seen as Suvarna in the film, which was a very important role.

MSG: The Messenger

MSG: The Messenger was a movie that came out in 2015 and was written by and starred religious leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The film showcased the religious leader and his miracles. The film featured Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Daniel Kaleb, and Flora Saini, among others. Flora Saini's role was one of the lead ones and she was frequently seen with Guruji.

Dhanak

Dhanak is a movie that came out in 2015 and was written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The film showcased the journey of two kids who travel to meet a superstar. The film starred Krrish Chhabria as Chotu, Hetal Gada as Pari, Vipin Sharma as Dungaram and Gulfam Khan as Gowri in the lead. Flora Saini's role was of a gypsy woman who helps the kids when they get kidnapped.

Guddu Ki Gun

Guddu Ki Gun was an adult comedy film that came out in 2015. The film was directed by Shantanu Ray Chhibber and Sheershak Anand. The film starred Kunal Kemmu and Aparna Sharma in the lead roles. Flora Saini was seen as a nurse in the film. Her role was very funny and made people giggle.

Do Lafzon Ki Kahani

Do Lafzon Ki Kahani came out in 2016 and was written by Girish Dhamija and directed by Deepak Tijori, cinematography by Mohana Krishna. The film featured Randeep Hooda as Sooraj Singh Rathod, Kajal Aggarwal as Dr Jenny Mathias and Dhiraj Shetty as Sikander in the lead. Flora Saini was seen in a short role as Natasha in the film.

Begum Jaan

Begum Jaan came out in 2017 and was directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Vishesh Bhatt and Play Entertainment. The film starred Vidya Balan as Begum Jaan, Ila Arun as Amma, Gauahar Khan as Rubina, Pallavi Sharda as Gulabo and Priyanka Setia as Jameela in the lead. Flora Saini was seen as Maina in the film. Maina portrayed by Flora was a very strong woman in the film.

