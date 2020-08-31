When Rajkummar Rao Was Unaware Of How 'Stree' Aka Flora Saini Actually Looked Like

Actor Rajkummar Rao celebrates his 36th birthday today i.e August 31, 2020. This day also marks the two-year anniversary of the star's hit film Stree which had earned over Rs. 100 crores against a budget of over Rs. 20 crores. While the film was a hit and fans loved it, the actor, who played the role of the Stree (Ghost) in the film, Flora Saini, has now shared that Rajkummar Rao was not aware how she actually looked like without her ghostly makeup.

Also read: On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here's a list of some of his initial must-watch works

Flora Saini's Stree revelation

Flora Saini recently gave an interview to BollywoodLife.com where she revealed that the cast of the film, including Rajkummar Rao never really saw her actual face and neither did they had any conversation outside the set. There was only one instance where Rajkummar Rao and Flora came face-to-face during the production of the film, however, the team did not have a clue of how she actually looked until the film was released on the big screen.

Flora also revealed that usually, her timings would not be coordinated with the other stars as she had to arrive on set during night schedules as the ghost she plays in the film only appears at the night. This kept her away from mingling with the stars.

Also read: This Day That Year Aug 31: From Salman Khan's tweet on Indore to Rajkummar Rao's birthday

Flora also opened up about having Rajkummar Rao as a co-star in the film. The actor shared that she has a major problem of feeling shy on the sets, especially before a bigger actor like Rajkummar. She revealed that a bigger star maybe busy focussing on their role which kept her away from disturbing anyone on the sets. But, the actor was the one who came up and greeted Flora by saying 'O Stree' which was a catchphrase used in the film.

Also read: Anushka Sharma wishes Rajkummar Rao on his birthday, hails him as one of the finest actors

Flora continued stating that she will never forget the time when Rajkummar greeted her and that it was one thing she took from the actor. The actor stated that she does not know where life will take her next but that instance will always be remembered fondly by her. She regarded Rao to be a warm person.

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor celebrates 2 years of 'Stree'; shares fond memories with Rajkummar Rao

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.