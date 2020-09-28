Niti Taylor To Join The Cast As Lead In Balaji Telefilms’ Next Show? Know More

Niti Taylor is one of the much-loved actors of Indian television. If reports are to be believed then it seems like she has been approached by Balaji Telefilms for a lead role in their upcoming Colors TV show. Earlier, Niti had worked on popular shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan and Ishqbaaz. Here's what this is about.

Niti Taylor to star in latest Balaji Telefilms show?

According to reports of Tellchakkar.com, Niti Taylor has been approached to play the lead in Balaji Telefilms' upcoming show. Their reports also suggest that Niti has auditioned for the role and even took the look test impressing the makers. At present, discussions about finances is underway and if all goes well, Niti's fans will see her as the lead in a new show.

The same report by Tellychakkar.com claims that the plot of this daily soap is based on a young girl getting married to an older man. Amar Upadhyay and Iqbal Khan were approached for the roles. Of late it seems, Amar might end up bagging the role. This will also mark Niti Taylor's first collaboration with the actor.

In other news, according to reports of Spotboye, Rhea Sharma has also been approached for the same role. She will be going to audition soon. Rhea currently is playing the lead in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

Meanwhile, Niti Taylor did not star in any show this year yet. She was last seen in Ishqbaaz in 2019. The serial is based on the spoilt son of rich parents who also becomes a famous actor. However, her life takes a dramatic turn when he meets a police officer named Aditi. The show's cast also included Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jaisingh, Leenesh Mattoo and others.

Niti Taylor received huge popularity for her role as Nandini in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. She starred opposite Parth Samthaan and their chemistry on screen was well appreciated by fans. The show's first season aired on MTV while the second was turned into a web series. The show also cast Charlie Chauhan, Utkarsh Gupta, Krissann Barretto, Veebha Anand, Ayaz Ahmad, Yuvraj Thakur, Kishwer Merchant, Abhishek Malik and others.

