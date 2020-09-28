Milind Soman Shows What 'easy' Looks Like For Him In His Latest Fitness Video, Watch Here

Milind Soman is known for his love for fitness as much as his love for modelling. The 54-year-old has run countless marathons and also promotes fitness on his social media. He recently posted a video where he flaunts how 'easily' he can balance himself. Here's what this is about.

Milind Soman flaunts his fitness on social media yet again

On Milind Soman's Instagram, he posted a video of himself during his workout routine. The video shows him folding his hands and sitting cross-legged on the floor. He also gets up smoothly with his hands folded and with ease, something that is very difficult to achieve. Milind was sporting his signature black Pinkathon t-shirt with black yoga pants.

Milind Soman also posted a photo along with it dressed in a grey graphic printed T-shirt. He added the caption, "This is the basic strength, flexibility, coordination and balance that I need to maintain ! To be able to move my body comfortably 😀 simple enough ?of course I can do more, but thats for fun 😄". Check out his post here:

A few days ago Prime Minister, Narendra Modi celebrated the one year anniversary of Fit India Movement. He conducted an online session with India's top fitness influencers as well as experts among which was also Milind Soman. The PM hailed him as 'Made in India Milind', the 90s song which brought Soman fame. He also acknowledged the latter's contribution to fitness in India and also writing a book with the same title as the song.

Milind Soman expressed his gratitude at the acknowledgement and also revealed how his mother continues to inspire him. The latter is also known for her amazing fitness at such an age. The 81-year-old is often seen trekking, skipping and doing push-ups along with Milind and his wife, Ankita Konwar. She is also known for scaling Mount Kilimanjaro and Everest base camp at 60 years.

Meanwhile, Milind Soman himself is often seen doing pull-ups, push-ups, skipping, running and other forms of exercise. Recently he posted a video where he was doing smoothly demonstrated a handstand while listing down the benefits in the caption. He said, "Handstands work your core and improve balance, the whole body is engaged while using your shoulders, arms, core, and back :) Putting your body in an inverted position is simply another way to shake things up and step out of a rut!". Check it out here:

