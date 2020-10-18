For Sushant Singh Rajput, Polish boy to observe 9-day 'Navratri Deeksha', recites mantra

The Sushant Singh Rajput ‘movement’ has not been restricted to just India, as was evident in numerous events and gestures being held across the world. While most of them have been led by people of Indian-origin, some without any association to the country have also supported the initiative seeking ‘justice for SSR.’ In a latest development, a young boy from Poland has announced that he will be taking up a ‘Navratri Deeksha’ as the festival kicked off, praying to Goddess Durga that the truth is revealed amid CBI’s investigation of the case.

Polish kid to observe Navratri Deeksha for Sushant

A boy named Zbigs from Poland shared a video to announce that he was turning vegan for 9 days, in prayer to Goddess Durga for Sushant. In a video, he was heard saying, “Today as Navratri starts, Goddess Durga will bestow peace and harmony among everyone. On this day, me being a Christian and believing in Jesus, I will observe Navratri Deeksha just for Sushant Singh Rajput.”

“We all know he left us four months back and the truth is still to be known. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death left a hollow on his fans, family and friends and we all deserve to know the truth,” he continued.

The kid also said, “So, I will observe Navratri Deekha by turning vegan for 9 days, and Goddess Durga will bless everyone. And I am more than sure that the Sushant singh death mystery will be solved. Join me in this Deeksha and make sure you spread the hashtag #NavratriDeeksha4SSR.” He then recited the Aigiri Nandini mantra in praise of Goddess Durga.

More tributes for Sushant

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Navratri/Durga Puja, a protest or rally was held in honour of Sushant Singh Rajput in Kolkata. SSR’s friends Ganesh Hiwarkar and Smita Parikh were also a part of it. This was after two similar events in Patna and Varanasi, apart from fans trending numerous initiatives, many of them social causes like donating food and planting trees in Sushant’s memory.

