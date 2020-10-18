Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Smita gets emotional about Kolkata rally, says city 'roared'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, friends, and family have been intent on getting ‘justice’ for their beloved star. The ‘SSRians’ have not lost even a bit of steam in their relentless pursuit for the truth, that had started with the ‘Justice for Sushant’ initiative four months ago. After leading numerous initiatives, their latest tribute-protest gesture was rallies or 'Padyatras' in different cities, one of which was witnessed in Kolkata on Saturday.

Kolkata roars for Sushant Singh Rajput

After a grand event in Patna, Sushant’s hometown, on the completion of four months of his death on October 14, and another event held in Varanasi, the ‘Padyatra’ was set up for a grand conclusion in Kolkata. One of the attendees of the event was Smita Parikh, who is Sushant’s family friend. She got emotional looking at the scenes at the event and wrote that her ‘heart melted’ with the manner the ‘Bengal tigers and tigresses’ roared for justice.

Bengal is standing strong for justice for sushant, anger and pain in each heart melted my heart totally I came stronger as they are standing strong with our for them it’s thier brother and son and they won’t let the culprits escape #KolkataRoars4SSR https://t.co/62mEDagsHV — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) October 18, 2020

Wearing a T-shirt with a photo of SSR, she was seen seated on the street, around photos and banner seeking ‘justice for Sushant’. Smita was also seen addressing the crowd that ensured that the event was a success.

Bengal tigers and tigresses roaring for justice for sushant - come Bengal / lets show our unity #bengalroars4SSR https://t.co/lfaVIONbs3 — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) October 18, 2020

Meeting @GHiwarkar @smitaparikh2 gave me the feeling of meeting Sushant himself. I felt so close to @itsSSR by meeting those people with whom he has spent some parts of his life. It also hurts so much that he's not between us today. Hope he's watching over us#KolkataChalo4SSR pic.twitter.com/Nsq0Uopi0x — Sharbani Chakraborty (@SharbaniChakra1) October 17, 2020

Smita had been one of the persons related to Sushant, whose statement was recorded by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the investigation of the case. She has not minced any words to allege foul play in the death of Sushant.

Another friend of Sushant who was present during the event in Kolkata was Ganesh Hiwarkar. The choreographer, who had taken a similar protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, and also performed hunger-strike, kicked off the proceedings by performing rituals at the Kali Ghat near Kali Temple on Saturday.

So now let's go to City of Joy Kolkata for protest for SSR.



Let's pray to Goddess Kali ji🙏

For Justice For our beloved Sushant.



Plz join the protest.



And the video is From Kalighat, Kolkata



Thank you!@iujjawaltrivedi @iRaviTiwari @GHiwarkar @nilotpalm3 #KolkataChalo4SSR pic.twitter.com/aentkNhHJE — Nandini (@Nandinidh11) October 17, 2020

SSR case update

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family has also written to the Central Bureau of Investigation, seeking a fresh forensic to probe the death, after the controversial U-turn of DR Sudhir Gupta. The doctor, who heads the panel of AIIMS Hospital that submitted the forensic report to the CBI, came under flak for allegedly ruling out suicide, after initially claiming that it was ‘forensically unsuitable’ for examination. The CBI also clarified that the investigation was not done, amid recent ‘speculative reports’ claiming that they had arrived at a conclusion.

