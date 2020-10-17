Sushant Singh Rajput's family to make 'announcement' on October 21, claims friend

The battle for ‘justice’ has gone on for four months for those related to Sushant Singh Rajput. While the investigating agencies try to uncover the truth, ‘SSRians’ have continued to express their views strongly, as they held numerous initiatives and even wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help recently. Amid the lack of a major update from the Central Bureau of Investigation, SSR’s family friend claimed that the family was going to make an announcement on October 21.

Sushant’s friend says family will make announcement

Sushant’s family friend Nilotpal Mrinal shared on Twitter that a ‘good announcement’ was about to be made on October 21, that would lead to all 'SSrians' being ‘connected with SSR’ forever.

As fans started feeling that it could be related to the CBI’s investigation, he revealed that it was the family that is going to make the announcement.

Sushant’s family has been making statements via their family lawyer Vikas Singh, sister Shweta Singh Kirti or another account on Twitter. The family had recently sought a fresh forensic panel to probe amid the controversial U-turn by AIIMS panel head Dr Sudhir Gupta, claiming it was a 'suicide.'

Meanwhile, the family has lent their support to numerous initiatives held by the fans. In the latest, a ‘Padyatra’ was held in Kolkata.

Sushant's friend Ganesh, who was at the forefront of the events in Patna and Varanasi kicked off the rituals in Kolkata as well. In pictures and videos that have surfaced on Twitter, Ganesh, wearing an SSR T-shirt, can be seen performing rituals at Kali ghat near the Kali Temple. Banners bearing SSR's pictures, seeking ‘justice’ for him and calling it a ‘satyagraha’ and a ‘world movement’ adorned the venue.

The schedule for the day includes a Durga Puja for Sushant, Padyatra and door-to-door distribution of brochures and a candle march towards the end. The ‘Padyatra’ is set to conclude in a grand manner in Kolkata. This is apart from Sushant’s images being created by some artists at the Durga Puja pandals.

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who lives in the USA, had earlier expressed her delight about the fans’ movement. As the Navratri festival kicked off, she remembered her mother and hoped they all get the strength of the divine. She also posted a tweet of SSR from last year with Swami Vivekanand’s quote and Goddess Durga’s image on the occasion.

