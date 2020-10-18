Sushant Hums Lord Shiva Chant In Throwback Video; Netizens Raise Questions On Pithani

Sushant Singh Rajput believed in God, as is evident in the manner one can see his family invoking the Almighty in their battle for justice. The late actor was known to be an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, and even used to croon hymns with his band at home. As a recent video of this musical-religious session surfaced, netizens, however, had questions related to one of the band members, Siddharth Pithani.

Sushant croons Lord Shiva chant in throwback video; netizens raise questions on Pithani

Sushant’s video on Lord Shiva draws attention to Pithani

Sushant’s family friend Nilotpal Mrinal recently shared a video where one can see Sushant Singh Rajput devoutly chanting the Jai Jai Shiva Shambo mantra. Behind him is Siddharth Pithani, who was playing a musical instrument, while it seemed it was Samuel Haokip playing the guitar.

Jai Jai Shiv Shambho pic.twitter.com/Dfy8yRQYA7 — Nilotpal (@nilotpalm3) October 18, 2020

While a section got emotional looking at Sushant, many were curious about Siddharth Pithani. One asked about the speculation that 'he had left the country.' One felt that he ‘might have done it’, referring to Sushant's death, while wishing that he 'revealed everything to the CBI.' Others hinted at him allegedly ‘backstabbing’ SSR..

Sir some news channel showed that pittani left country is it true sir? — Jahnavi ðŸ¦‹ (@Jahnavi04223866) October 18, 2020

I wish #siddharthpithani has revealed everything to CBI. I feel he has done it, somewhere down my heart. — Reeshika SinhaðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ ðŸ‡©ðŸ‡ª (@ReeshikaSinha) October 18, 2020

Wonder what is pithani playing in the back? — MayaðŸ‡ºðŸ‡²ðŸ”„ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ•‰ï¸ (@krsnamayas) October 18, 2020

Siddharth Pithani under lens

Siddharth Pithani, who was a flatmate-teammate of Sushant for over a year before his death, was present in the house when the incident had taken on June 14. He had been questioned by the Mumbai Police, that first investigated the case, and then by central agencies like Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation.

He has been under lens with some questionable statements, like about arranging for the locksmith who opened Sushant’s room, as was evident in his interview with Republic TV. He was called in multiple times by ED and CBI as they sought his financial dealings with SSR and recreation of the crime scene respectively.

As per sources, he could be made a witness in the case, with his statement likely to be recorded under Section 164. Meanwhile, the CBI recently clarified that the investigation was very much on, as they hit out at the ‘speculative reports.’

