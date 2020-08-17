Amitabh Bachchan & Other Actors Who Underwent A Drastic Transformation For Their Roles

In recent times, some Bollywood films have showcased actors undergoing a drastic transformation in order to get into the skin of the characters for their movies, as some roles are highly dependent on a massive physical transformation. But, this is only possible by the usage of heavy prosthetics and makeup. Here is a list of popular Bollywood actors who not only underwent a drastic transformation for their films but also gave memorable performances.

Times When Makeup Helped Actors Undergo A Drastic Transformation For Their Films

Amitabh Bachchan for Paa and Gulabo Sitabo

The first name which tops this list is that of the "Shahenshah" of Hindi Cinema. Not once but twice Amitabh Bachchan essayed such difficult roles which demanded a humongous transformation. First is R. Balki's 2009 blockbuster film Paa. In the comedy-drama, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a kid suffering from rare disorder called Progeria. Wherein his character ages inversely. To look his part, Amitabh underwent five hours of makeup and prosthetics each day of the shoot.

Next, for Bachchan's last digital release Gulaboo Sitabo too. the veteran actor had to sit patiently for three hours for the makeup and prosthetics team to make him look like his character "Mirzaa" in the movie. Shoojit Sircar directed the film, and the entire Gulaboo Sitabo cast and crew lauded the passion with which Big B worked on the film. With a great reception by the audience, Gulaboo Sitabo turned out to be a digital success, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Deepika Padukone for Chhapaak

Based on the life of real-life acid survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Deepika Padukone played the role of a protagonist in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. Reportedly, Deepika, irrespective of being claustrophobic, used to sit for 'n' number of hours in order to get her heavy prosthetics done as she wanted her character to look as real as possible on the silver screen.

The film and Deepika both received a lot of critical acclaim for being such a spectacular project. In this video, you can see her transformation journey as Deepika Padukone to Malti the acid attack survivor for Chhapaak.

Late Rishi Kapoor for Kapoor & Sons

This was the transformation which took 5 hours daily. “Kapoor&Sons”. Cheers Greg Cannom from all of us. You are a genius! pic.twitter.com/IFXsOLHdb0 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2019

Late actor Rishi Kapoor played a memorable role of a fun-loving grandfather in the movie Kapoor & Sons. The stupendous actor played a man much older to his actual age in the film. And, in order to justify his role, it took five hours of makeup and prosthetics daily for Rishi Kapoor to get ready as "Dadu". Late Rishi Kapoor also won several accolades for his breathtaking performance in the Dharma movie that was helmed by filmmaker Shakun Batra.

