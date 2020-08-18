'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' Timing, Cast And Story Plot Of Upcoming Family Show

After a long hiatus, most TV shows are now back entertaining their viewers with new episodes. However, some channels are also coming with new shows backed with interesting story plots. And, Tera Yaar Hoon Main to be featured on Sab TV is one of them. Tera Yaar Hoon Main show is a brand new drama series that will air on Sab TV from August 2020 itself.

It is bankrolled by popular Production House Shashi Sumeet Productions which, has given Indian viewers shows like Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Tumhari Paakhi amongst others. Hence, it will be interesting to see what Shashi-Sumeet Ranjan are coming up with their next.

Let's look at the details of Tera Yaar Hoon Main serial timing, cast, storyline and understand what makes it different from other TV drama series.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main Timing, Cast, Storyplot: All You Need To Know

The story of Tera Yaar Hoon Main is a modern take on a father-son relationship and the bond they share. The story dictates how a father feels neglected by his kids when they choose to share everything with their mother than him. Tera Yaar Hoon Main show deals with the concept of how a father leaves no stone unturned to gain the trust of his teenager son and build a gregarious relationship with him. SAB TV dropped the promo of Tera Yaar Hoon Main show in an unusual way. Watch it here-

The makers of Tera Yaar Hoon Main show roped in Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan to feature in the promo of the serial. And, this Varun Dhawan's Tera Yaar Hoon Main promo certainly managed to create a lot of anticipation around it. In the promo, one can see Varun talking about his own relationship with his father, celebrated filmmaker David Dhawan. The SOTY star talked about his friendly bond with his dad and how he treats him more as a friend and less like a dad in the promo. Varun Dhawan'sTera Yaar Hoon Main promo is a fascinating one, which makes you wonder about the promising storyline of SAB TV 's upcoming serial.

As mentioned above, the story of TYHM is about the dynamics of a father-son relationship of a middle-class family anchored in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Now focussing on the cast of TYHM, famous television actor Sudeep Sahir is essaying the role of Rajeev Bansal, a progressive father in the upcoming SAB TV show. New actor Ansh Sinha is playing his carefree on-screen son Rishabh Bansal, who finds his father's efforts to bond with him a little childish, as per the promo. Apart from these, Remix fame actress Shweta Gulati is playing the female lead in TYHM as Rishabh Bansal's mother and Rajeev's wife. Coming to Tera Yaar Hoon Main serial timing, the brand new show will air at 9 PM from August 31, 2020. Take a look at the amazing trailer of Tera Yaar Hoon Main here-

