'Force 2' Shooting Location: Know About Location And Other Details About The Film

The 2016 film Force 2 is an action thriller film helmed by Abhinay Deo. The film starred John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles. The film revolves around a dutiful and trustworthy police officer, ACP Yashwardhan, who joins hands with RAW agent Kamaljit Kaur to reveal an inside informer who leaks sensitive information to a foreign agency targeting RAW agents. Talking about the film, here’s a look at Force 2 shooting location.

'Force 2' shooting location

According to IMDb, the film, Force 2 was shot in Budapest, Hungary. A source told Mid-Day that several Hollywood films were shot in Budapest, and this film's creators had also zeroed in to kick off the first schedule at an interesting location in the area. The film's spokesperson added that, due to political instability in the capital (of Hungary), the unit had to postpone the mahurat by a few days. The actors also went on to share several pictures on their respective social media handle giving some BTS moments. Take a look at a few pictures below.

(Image courtesy: Viacom18 pictures YouTube)

More about shooting location of 'Force 2'

The filming for Force 2 took place at the Ethnographic Museum, according to Indianexpress.com, where Hollywood actor Tom Hanks shot for his film Inferno. An insider told the portal that John Abraham had also used the place's green room that Tom Hanks used during the shooting of his film. Tom Hanks had also shot extensively at the Museum of Ethnography, where a significant sequence of a film by director Abhinay Deo was filmed. Watch the trailer below.

About the film

Force 2 by director Abhinay Deo is a sequel to the 2011 hit film Force. The sequel Force 2 stars Sonakshi Sinha opposite John Abraham, while the original film featured John Abraham with Genelia D'Souza as his leading lady and Vidyut Jamwal as his nemesis. Tahir Raj Bhasin, the Mardaani star, is the delightfully evil villain in Force 2. The film was budgeted for 41,00,00,000 and managed to gross over 52,60,62,500 worldwide. The also received mixed reactions from fans and audience.

