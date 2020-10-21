Where Is 'Unforgiven' Filmed? Know About The Location And Other Details

The 1992 film, Unforgiven is a western drama film helmed by Clint Eastwood. The film starred Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, and Richard Harris in lead roles. The film revolves around a retired Old West rifleman, William Munny, who is reluctant to take on one last job, with the aid of his old partner, Ned Logan, and a young man, The Schofield Boy. Talking about the film, here’s a look at where is Unforgiven filmed?

According to IMDb, Urforgiven was extensively filmed in Alberta, Canada. The film was however shot at Alberta and various other locations around Alberta such as Brooks, Longview, High River, Calgary, Drumheller. The film was also filmed in Red Hills Ranch, Sonora, California, USA.

It is also said that a large part of the film was shot in Alberta in August 1991 by Jack Green, director of photography. The filming of Unforgiven took place between August 26, 1991, to November 12, 1991, respectively. Production designer Henry Bumstead, who worked with Eastwood on the High Plains Drifter, was hired to create a western "drained, wintery look."

In an interview posted on the Alberta Film Commission website, Clint Eastwood had said that the province of Alberta had a lot of variety in terms of looks. It was also that Eastwood spent most of his time in the province in the early ‘90s while he was working on Unforgiven. Talking about the scenery, the actor revealed that going from the Rockies to the stark plains, there were beautiful areas in the province.

About the film

The film, Unforgiven, was commercially successful at the time of its release, and its performance was widely praised by fans and critics. It was also Eastwood's first film to make the $100 million mark at the box office. Overall, the film was nominated for nine Academy Awards and received four major awards: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, and Best Film Editing. Eastwood has dedicated the film to directors and mentors Sergio Leone and Don Siegel. In 2004, the film, Unforgiven, was added to the U.S. National Film Registry of the Library of Congress as "historically, culturally, and aesthetically significant."

