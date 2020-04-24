'Four More Shots Please 2' Actor Lisa Ray Posts A Powerful Thought On Corona & Capitalism

Indian-Canadian actor Lisa Ray is currently bagging the praises for her performance in OTT platform Amazon Prime Video's series Four More Shots Please 2. But apart from that, Lisa Ray is constantly educating her fans about the novel Coronavirus COVID-19 on the internet. Sharing a powerful message about Coronavirus and capitalism, Lisa Ray gave a reality check to many with her recent post.

Interestingly, Lisa Ray shared a photo on her social media wall. The animated picture displays a graveyard with a few headstones. Various reasons for death are written on the headstones. The reasons written on the headstones read, 'Only the rich could get tested', and 'billionaires wanted to re-open the country' among many others. Instagramming the image, Lisa Ray shared her piece of mind and wrote a caption that read, 'Covid is the symptom. / Unchecked Capitalism is the virus.' The post received appreciation on the internet as many of her followers agreed with her thoughts in the comments section.

Check out her post:

Lisa Ray is currently in Singapore with her husband and one-year-old twins. The 48-year-old actor, earlier in an interview with a news portal, shared her experience of living in Singapore which has not yet gone under complete lockdown. Singapore is currently on the circuit breaker mode.

Lisa in an interview mentioned that the world is facing a global crisis currently and one must come together to support one another. Lisa asked her fans to not view the situation as a sacrifice but rather as a necessity. She later asked her fans to stay at home and maintain social distancing.

