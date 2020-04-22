Who Plays Arjun In 'Four More Shots Please'? Read More To Find Out

Four More Shots Please has been making it to the headlines since the makers have released the second season of the show. The viewers have been binge-watching Four More Shots 2 since its release. The show revolves around Four unapologetically flawed women who take the viewers through their journey of life, love, blunder and friendship in modern Mumbai. Four More Shots 2 also features a number of talented faces on Bollywood and Hindi television industry. One of them is Ankur Rathee who is popular for playing the role of Arjun Nair, Anjana's boyfriend, in the series. Read more to know about who plays Arjun in Four More shots 2.

Ankur Rathee's projects including Four More Shots 2

Ankur Rathee is a popular Indian-American actor who is popular for his contribution to Hindi TV and cinema by playing prominent roles in Four More Shots Please, Zoya Akhtar's Made in Heaven, The Tashkent Files and Dance India Dance. He managed to reach the final stage of the reality dance show Dance India Dance that got him big projects in the Bollywood film industry. His The Tashkent Files alongside Naseeruddin Shah also managed to give him the mainstream fame and the popularity he deserved. Other than Four More Shots 2, Ankur is reportedly preparing for some of his 2020 projects including Night Encounters, Taish, and Nirmal Enroute.

Four More shots Please cast

Four More Shots has been a trending topic since the release of its second season. The main cast of the show includes Sayani Gupta as Damini Rizvi Roy, Bani J as Umang Singh, Kirti Kulhari as Anjana Menon, and Maanvi Gagroo as Siddhi Patel. The show also features other popular faces of the industry including Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Jiya Lakhiani, Neil Bhoopalam and Prateik Babbar.

