'Four More Shots Please' Quiz: Which Character Would Be Your Perfect Date On Rainy Day?

Four More Shots Please is an Indian web-series that airs on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. The series revolves around the lives of four girls who come from completely different backgrounds but are each other's best friends and are with each other through thick and thin. The second season of the series has recently been released. The series cast Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo, as lead characters, playing Damini, Umang, Anjana, and Siddhi respectively. Here’s a Four More Shots Please character quiz for all those who are in love with the show. Take this quiz and know who is your perfect rainy date character from Four More Shots Please. Read ahead to know.

Four More Shots Please Character Quiz

How important is your career for you?

Most important thing Important but family first Not really No actual career

What kind of childhood have you had?

Very liberal and modern Fairly liberal and modern Very orthodox and restricted Rich spoilt brat

Your take on relationships?

Confused Love experimenting Looking for something serious Casual is the best way

Also Read | Taylor Swift's Quiz: Can You Guess The Artist's Album Name By Its Cover?

Which of these options describes you the best?

Extremely focused

Balanced between friends, family, and career

Still exploring myself

Want to do something creative

How good are you at giving advice?

Very good Fairly good Only if I know the situation Can’t give advice

How good are you at taking advice?

Not good at all Might take them Depends on the situation Always takes advices

Also Read | Sargun Mehta Gives It Back To Troll Who Quizzed Her Post On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

What are you in your group?

The strictest one The eldest one The coolest one The youngest one and everyone treats you like a baby

What would you prefer for a casual evening outing?

A shimmery lacy dress A two-piece blazer set A track pant and sports-shoes A cute top and shots

What is your favourite drink?

Wine Whiskey Rum Vodka

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Character Quiz: Find Out If You Are Poo, Geet, Kia Or Deepti Batra

How many times do your friends think are you funny?

Not at all Sometimes Situationally All the time

What do you prefer for your breakfast?

A fresh bowl of fruits Bread and egg Oats Pancakes

How many relationships have you had?

None One or two Uncountable, don’t care A few

Also Read | FRIENDS Quiz | Monica Geller, Rachel Green Or Phoebe Buffay; Know Which Character You Are?

If you picked the first option most of the times then your perfect partner is Damini.

If you picked the second option most of the times then your perfect partner is Anjana.

If you picked the third option most of the times then your perfect partner is Umang.

If you picked the fourth option most of the times then your perfect partner is Siddhi.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.