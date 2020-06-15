FRIENDS Quiz | Monica Geller, Rachel Green Or Phoebe Buffay; Know Which Character You Are?

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is one of the most popular shows from the ’90s and early 2000s. One of the greatest aspects of the show is the characters themselves. The gang of six were so tight-knit with each other that they were closer than family, and a lot of that came down to the women of the group, Monica Geller, Rachel Green, and Phoebe Buffay. The three female best friends are similar in many ways and that is of course why they grew to be so close to each other. However, the three are also incredibly different from each other. Monica Geller is the compulsive neat freak, Rachel Green is the vain, materialistic career-oriented woman, and Phoebe Buffay is the spacey, weird, free spirit. Here’s a character quiz that will help you know which female character are you from F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Read ahead to know more-

Monica Geller, Rachel Green or Phoebe Buffay, which F.R.I.E.N.D.S. character are you?

How to do react in a difficult situation?

Stay tough and try to solve it Start crying Don’t bother

How much do you love cleaning and cooking?

I love it a lot Not so much Hate doing it

Would you go for a blind date?

Never Maybe Always ready

How much do you love doing adventurous and outdoor activities?

Love it a lot Depends on my mood Would rather stay home

Can you keep a secret?

I have a big mouth Difficult but can Always keeps a secret

Are you an animal lover?

A little Depends on the animal I love all animals

Do you dream of getting married?

All the time Scared to be married When the time and the person is right

Do you always feel the need to host a party?

Always Never There just to enjoy

How were you in High School?

Fat and Unpopular Beautiful and popular Never went to High School

What type of mother will you be?

Over possessive and controlling Will give your child space Will be a very cool mom

Do you believe in spirits?

Only believe in science Scared of spirits Love the concept of spirits

If you picked the first option most of the times then you are Monica Geller. If you picked the second option most of the times then you are Rachel Green. If you picked the third option most of the times then you are Phoebe Buffay.

