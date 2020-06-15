FRIENDS Quiz | Monica Geller, Rachel Green Or Phoebe Buffay; Know Which Character You Are?

Quick links:
F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is one of the most popular shows from the ’90s and early 2000s. One of the greatest aspects of the show is the characters themselves. The gang of six were so tight-knit with each other that they were closer than family, and a lot of that came down to the women of the group, Monica Geller, Rachel Green, and Phoebe Buffay. The three female best friends are similar in many ways and that is of course why they grew to be so close to each other. However, the three are also incredibly different from each other. Monica Geller is the compulsive neat freak, Rachel Green is the vain, materialistic career-oriented woman, and Phoebe Buffay is the spacey, weird, free spirit. Here’s a character quiz that will help you know which female character are you from F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Read ahead to know more-
Also Read | 'FRIENDS' Top Deleted Scenes That You Must Check Out Right Away
Also Read | 'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Looks Unrecognizable As He Emerges From Lockdown
Also Read | 13 'Friends' Hidden Details That You May Have Missed While Watching The Show
If you picked the first option most of the times then you are Monica Geller. If you picked the second option most of the times then you are Rachel Green. If you picked the third option most of the times then you are Phoebe Buffay.
Also Read | Courteney Cox's Pictures With Her Friends From 'FRIENDS' Show Are #goals
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.