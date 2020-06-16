Sargun Mehta Gives It Back To Troll Who Quizzed Her Post On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has saddened and baffled many. The 34-year-old star was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Recently, Sargun Mehta paid her condolences to the late actor and talked about mental health which offended a few fans. Read to know what transpired-

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Preity Zinta & Amaal Mallik Pay Tribute To Late Actor

Sargun Mehta replies to fan who called her out posting for Sushant’s picture

Sargun Mehta shared a monochromatic picture of Sushant Singh Rajput on her Instagram handle. In her caption, she seemed angry on people who are questioning the late actor’s decision as his career was going fine. She asked, “You dont want to stop judging. Not even now.” Sargun stated that everyone who is blaming his friends, the industry and others, they are now going to make someone else “go through hell.” She urged them to stop it. The television star advised that instead of R.I.P and random texts to everyone in your contacts to show care, people should call up those who matter with “a non judgmental ear” and listen to them. That should be a start, she noted.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Pavitra Rishtra' Co-star Pankaj Vishnu Talks About Their Bond

A user called out Sargun Mehta for using Sushant Singh Rajput’s picture to advice the people or industry on the mental health issue. The user stated, “you are also using him to being heard . Very sad â˜¹ï¸ sargunmehta” [sic]. Sargun in no time replied to the comment. She said that the post is for people like the user and they should stop judging.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: John Abraham And Sunny Leone Mourn The Loss

Many other users applauded Sargun Mehta for putting out her opinion and raising her voice. A user commented, “Couldn't agree more , your every single word spoke volume”. Another user commented read, “This is the first post since yesterday that feels real and genuine..!! ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘”. A comment also read, “Thanks for saying this Sargun. We can't predict that from what an individual is going through”.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Akshay Kumar's Video On Mental Health Awareness Goes Viral

According to Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. The provisional post-mortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. A team of three doctors have conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told news agency ANI that the provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging. Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and many other celebrities have expressed their grief on the demise of the rising star.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.