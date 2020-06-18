Kareena Kapoor Khan Character Quiz: Find Out If You Are Poo, Geet, Kia Or Deepti Batra

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the glamour girl of Bollywood. She is the fashionista and the trendsetter. Kareena has lived up to her family legacy and has proved her mettle as an actor, time and again. Bebo is considered to be one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood, even today. The graph of her career has only gone up and touched the sky. Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Bollywood debut with the war movie, Refugee (2000) and has played many different and unforgettable characters since then. Here’s a character quiz that will help you know which Kareena Kapoor Khan character are you. Whether you are Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Geet from Jab We Met, Kia from Ki&Ka, or Deepti Batra from Good Newwz, find out here!

Which Kareena Kapoor Khan character are you?

What is your dream in life?

To be fashionable To get married To become very successful in my career To have a child

What is your favourite drink?

Any low carb-decaf drink Lassi Wine Fresh juice

What is your favourite dish?

Only sophisticated and low-fat food Road-side chaat Spaghetti Anything but has to be very hygienic

What does fashion mean to you?

Latest trend Comfortable clothes Formal clothes Chic but sophisticated clothes

What is the most annoying habit you have?

Intentionally or unintentionally being mean to others Talking non-stop You think you are always right Demanding

What is the most important thing for you in this world?

Always being number one Always listen to myself My work and career Having a baby

Who is your most favourite person in the world?

My sister Myself My work (even though that’s not a person) My husband and child

How do you prefer travelling?

Car only Local transportation Anything that is as fast as possible Anything that is comfortable

Are you fond of kids?

Only from far off They are fun Not much Love kids most

Will you like to have kids of your own?

Never thought about it Maybe someday No time for kids Kids are all I want

If you picked the first option most of the times then you are Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

If you picked the second option most of the times then you are Geet from Jab We Met.

If you picked the third option most of the times then you are Kia from Ki&Ka.

If you picked the fourth option most of the times then you are Deepti Batra from Good Newwz.

