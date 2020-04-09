Actor Maanvi Gagroo Reveals A Producer Once Asked Her To 'compromise' For Triple Fees

Actor Maanvi Gagroo in a recent interview opened about her casting couch experience. Maanvi Gagroo has carved a place for herself in the TV and web series. The actor was appeared in the silver screen in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Recently, this Tripling actor opened up about her casting couch experience. Maanvi Gagroo shared the details about this experience in an interview with koimoi.com. Gagroo talked about an anonymous phone call she received regarding the casting for a web series.

During the interview, Maanvi recalled that she received this phone call a year ago from a random number. The person on the call according to Gagroo said, “we’re doing a web series we wanted to cast you.” Maanvi responded to this request by stating that their budget is pretty less and first she would rather talk about the show’s script. When the Triplings actor asked them for the script, the person on the other end allegedly responded, “we’re asking people if they are okay with the budget.” So Maanvi replied that it is pretty less.

The person on the phone call then allegedly tripled the budget when he spoke, but then asked Maanvi Gagroo to “compro” (compromise). When Gagroo heard this, she was furious and she revealed during the interview she heard the words ‘compro’, ‘compromise’ after 7-8 years. Maanvi added that these words triggered her and she ended up verbally abusing the caller and warning him that she will file a police complaint next. She concluded the interview by stating that she was really mad because this incident happened in a pro #MeToo era.

