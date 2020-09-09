If They Make James Bond's 'Spectre' B'wood Remake, Can Hrithik Roshan Be Perfect As 007?

Spectre is the 24th James Bond film and the third one featuring Daniel Craig in the titular role. The movie, as usual, is high in adrenaline and sees Bond rescuing and falling in love with his enemy’s daughter while he also has to battle his past. The plot of Spectre is based on Bond receiving a posthumous message with instructions from the previous M to go on an unauthorised mission. There, Bond comes across a secret group of which Mr White used to be a member. Bond visits the latter and gets to know all he can in exchange for protecting the latter’s daughter. Soon Bond finds out that the past is not dead and he has to face the evils from his childhood. If this movie is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors who seems perfect for the roles.

James Bond- Hrithik Roshan

He is the titular hero who is an MI6 agent working on covert missions. However, the current mission in Spectre proves too personal for him. Being one of Bollywood’s greatest action heroes, Hrithik Roshan seems ideal to pull off this suave character.

Image credit: DanielCraig Instagram, Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Madeline Swann- Katrina Kaif

She is the daughter of Bond’s former enemy Mr White. Although disliking Bond at first, she falls in love with him and helps him in his mission. Having great chemistry with Hrithik Roshan, as one expected of every Bond girl, Katrina Kaif seems just perfect to essay this role.

Image credit: LeaSeydouxfr Instagram, Katrina Kaif Instagram

Ernst Stravo Blofeld- Anil Kapoor

He is the leader of the SPECTRE who is behind all the events in Bond’s recent past; starting from Vesper’s death. He is after Bond because of their childhood bitterness. Known for his great acting skills, Anil Kapoor seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: insidebond Instagram, Anil Kapoor Instagram

M- Jackie Shroff

He is the current head of MI6 since Skyfall movie. Known for acing such roles in many movies like Romeo Akbar Walter and others, Jackie might be ideal choice for this role.

Image credit: __Fiennes__ Instagram, Jackie Shroff Instagram

Q- Vivaan Shah

He is the Quartermaster at MI6 who invents new types of equipment for Bond’s missions and also runs the artificial intelligence department. Being a good actor, Vivaan Shah seems just the person to carry out this role in Spectre's Bollywood remake

Image credit: Ben Whishaw Instagram, Vivaan Shah Instagram

Eve Moneypenny- Shobhita Dhulipala

She used to be a field agent who was suspended to desk work as M’s assistant after she accidentally shoots Bond in Skyfall. Known for her stellar work in several web-series, Shobhita Dhulipala seems just the person for this role.

Image credit: Naomie Harris Instagram, Shobhita Dhulipala Instagram

