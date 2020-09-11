Can You See Ranbir & Deepika Recreate Karan And Hina's Magic In YRKKH's Bollywood Remake?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular telly serials. It started airing in 2009 and has successfully completed a decade. It initially started with Akshara and Naitik and showed how they managed to form a beautiful relationship despite being put into an arranged marriage. It traced their trials and tribulations in life.

Ten years later, the story shifts focus on their daughter, Naira’s marriage with Kartik and the kind of troubles they face in life. If Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors who seem perfect for the role.

Akshara Naitik Singhania- Deepika Padukone

She was the first lead of the telly serial who gets into an arranged marriage with Naitik Singhania. She is also the mother of Naksh and Naira but later dies in a car crash. Known for her good acting skills, Deepika Padukone seems ideal to play this role.

Naitik Singhania- Ranbir Kapoor

He is the husband of Akshara who is known for being of a very sweet disposition. He weathers through the trials and tribulations but does not leave Akshara despite the countless problems they face. Known for being a good actor and for his great chemistry with Deepika, Ranbir Kapoor seems like just the person for this role.

Naira Kartik Goenka- Alia Bhatt

She is the daughter of Akshara and Naitik who was lost when she was young. However, Akshara manages to find her and they reunite. Later she gets married to Kartik Goenka and also has a son with him. Being a good actor, Alia Bhatt seems perfect to essay Naira’s role.

Kartik Goenka- Varun Dhawan

He is the husband of Naira and the son of Naitik’s family friend. He is very supportive of Naira and even went against his family to support her when the need arose. Being very good friends in real life and a good actor himself, Varun Dhawan seems ideal for this role.

Naksh Naitik Singhania- Sidharth Malhotra

He is the son of Akshara and Naitik and also the older brother of Naira. He also gets married to Kartik’s sister. Being a good actor, Sidharth Malhotra seems he might be able to pull off this role.

Dadi- Surekha Sikri

She is Kartik’s grandmother who is also the head of the family. Although she does not speak much during family, when things come to get ugly, she makes sure to settle everything and keep everyone in their place. Having already essayed such roles, Surekha Sikri seems just the person for this role.

