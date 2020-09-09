Can Taapsee Pannu Be Perfect Choice For 'I’m Thinking Of Ending Things' Bollywood Remake?

I’m Thinking of Ending Things is a Netflix Original film which recently released on the OTT platform. Directed by Charlie Kaufman, the film is an adaptation of the novel by the same name authored by Ian Reid. Very much like Kaufman’s other direction, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, I’m Thinking of Ending Things also has a dramatic ending that no one sees coming.

The plot of the movie is based on a couple called Jake and Lucy who are on their way through a blizzard to meet his parents at their farmhouse. However, they have several surreal encounters on the way. Lucy even keeps getting confusing phone calls from girls called Lucy, Louisa and Loucia. The profession of Lucy also keeps changing in every scene, once she is a student, then a physicist, then a poet and finally a painter. At Jake’s house, she sees several photographs of Jake but suddenly realises they are pictures of her. When she goes to Jake’s room she sees a book open to the very same poem that apparently she has written. The movie ends on a very puzzling note. If I’m Thinking of Ending Things is remade in Bollywood, here’s a cast who might be perfect for it.

Lucy-Taapsee Pannu

She is the protagonist of the movie through whose perspective the plot is being shown. She is a bright, intelligent young woman who is a physicist, poet and gerontologist. Being a good actor, who has already worked in thrillers, Taapsee Pannu seems like she will be able to pull off this role with ease.

Image credit: JessieBuckleyarchive Instagram, Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Jake- Vicky Kaushal

He is the male protagonist of the movie and his journey to his parent’s farmhouse becomes a metaphorical journey to his childhood. He works as a teacher and suffers from passive aggression and bouts of anger as a result of his toxic masculinity. Being a good actor and having already been paired opposite Taapsee, Vicky Kaushal might be perfect for this role.

Image credit: Jesse Plemons Instagram, Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Mother- Dimple Kapadia

Toni Collete plays the mother of Jake who weirdly keeps shifting between her younger and older self. She is also said to suffer from tinnitus which makes her constantly hear a hissing sound. Known for her acting skills and recent stint in Tenet, Dimple Kapadia seems just the person for this role.

Image credit: ToniCollete Instagram, DimpleKapadia_fanpage Instagram

Father- Boman Irani

David Thewlis plays Jake’s father, who like the mother, keeps changing between his younger and older self. Being a great actor, Boman Irani seems ideal to essay this role.

Image credit: DavidThewlis Instagram, Boman Irani Instagram

