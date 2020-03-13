Friday The 13th: Films That Proved That The Day Is Not That 'unlucky'

There have been a number of Bollywood films that released on the “unlucky” day, Friday the 13th. A few of these films did really well with the audience, or at the box office or performed well in both the aspects, putting to rest the superstition around this day. Here is a list of such films.

Films that released on Friday the 13th and were successful

1. Cocktail

Cocktail was a comedy-drama film which released in the year 2012. The story of this film was about three friends who end up getting stuck in a love triangle. As the end approaches, one of the characters loses their love. Cocktail was directed by Homi Adajania while the story of this film was written by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali. It starred actors Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty, and Deepika Padukone in significant roles. The film released on July 13, 2012, and made close to ₹74.4 crores at the box office.

2. NH10

NH10 was a thriller film released in the year 2015. The story revolved around a couple who is on a road trip and comes across a life-changing incident. This film was directed by Navdeep Singh while the story of the film was written by Sudip Sharma. NH10 starred actors like Anushka Sharma, Neil Bhoopalam, and Darshan Kumaar amongst others. This film was loved for the plot and the way the story unfolded. NH10 also became a hit as it made close to ₹20.62 crores at the box office. It hit theatres on March 13 2015, which was a Friday.

3. Grand Masti

Grand Masti was a comedy film released in the year 2013. The plot of this film revolved around three men who have a reunion after a really long time. This film was directed by Indra Kumar while the script was majorly written by Milap Zaveri. Grand Masti starred actors like Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani in pivotal roles. This film was a huge hit amongst the viewers mainly for the adult content that it had. This film made close ₹91.6 crores at the box office. This film released on September 13, 2013.

Read Friday The 13th Tattoos & Specials In And Around Nevada; Check Out The List

Also read Friday The 13th Tattoos Are Available In THESE Must-visit Shops In Arizona

4. Ragini MMS

Ragini MMS was a horror film released in the year 2011. The story of this film revolved around a couple who decides to take up a villa and get away for a few days. This film was directed by Pawan Kripalani, who also contributed to the story of the film. Ragini MMS starred actors like Kainaz Motivala, Rajkummar Rao, and Rajat Kaul in pivotal roles. The film went on to become a super hit and made ₹10.7 crores at the box office. This film released on May 13, 2011.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Eros Now)

Read Friday The 13th Tattoos: Awesome Tattoo Parlours Around Texas For You To Check Out

Also read Friday The 13th Special Hollywood Horror Movies To Watch; From ‘Conjuring’ To ‘Insidious’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.