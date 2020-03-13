The Debate
Friday The 13th Special Hollywood Horror Movies To Watch; From ‘Conjuring’ To ‘Insidious’

What’s Viral

Friday the 13th is reportedly a key reason for various film fanatics to indulge in horror movies. Read below to know the best horror movies for Friday the 13th.

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th has arrived and along with the spooky day follows the tradition of watching horror films for many people across the globe. Though Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky day, it is reportedly an excuse for many people to indulge in horror movies to get their spook on. Below are some of the horror films to watch on Friday the 13th. 

Also read: 'Conjuring' movies and spinoffs ranked from worst to best

Conjuring (2013)

Conjuring is considered to be one of the scariest films ever made by many known film critics and audience members. The film is based in 1971 and the lead characters of the film are appointed by a family who is witnessing evil happenings in their farmhouse. Conjuring is evidently not a light-watch as it is filled with jump scares and intense horror scenes which makes it one of the best scary movies to watch on Friday the 13th.

Also read: Conjuring 3 title revealed; 'the devil is back' to make Ed and Lorraine do it again

Insidious (2010) 

various horror films enthusiasts reportedly have high regards for the 2010 film Insidious which showcased an intense battle between a family and an evil spirit. The film does not follow the staple route of horror films surprising their audiences with jumpscares and instead builds a narrative which supports a genuinely scary and creepy premise. Check out the trailer for Insidious below - 

Also read: Friday the 13th tattoos: Here's where you can get inked in Sacramento

A Quiet Place (2018) 

2018's A Quiet Place is undoubtedly one of the best horror movies to watch on Friday the 13th. The film has a unique take on the known horror genre which it presents through an almost dialogues-less experience. The film's premise revolves around a family being forced to live in silence as monsters who can hear extremely sensitive sounds are unleashed onto the world. The film features John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in pivotal roles. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on

Also read: Lisa Haydon blessed with second baby, posts cute pic & note about 'freaky' Friday the 13th

Also read: Last Friday the 13th of the decade freaks people out

 

 

