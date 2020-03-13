Friday The 13th Special Hollywood Horror Movies To Watch; From ‘Conjuring’ To ‘Insidious’

Friday the 13th has arrived and along with the spooky day follows the tradition of watching horror films for many people across the globe. Though Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky day, it is reportedly an excuse for many people to indulge in horror movies to get their spook on. Below are some of the horror films to watch on Friday the 13th.

Conjuring (2013)

Conjuring is considered to be one of the scariest films ever made by many known film critics and audience members. The film is based in 1971 and the lead characters of the film are appointed by a family who is witnessing evil happenings in their farmhouse. Conjuring is evidently not a light-watch as it is filled with jump scares and intense horror scenes which makes it one of the best scary movies to watch on Friday the 13th.

Insidious (2010)

various horror films enthusiasts reportedly have high regards for the 2010 film Insidious which showcased an intense battle between a family and an evil spirit. The film does not follow the staple route of horror films surprising their audiences with jumpscares and instead builds a narrative which supports a genuinely scary and creepy premise. Check out the trailer for Insidious below -

A Quiet Place (2018)

2018's A Quiet Place is undoubtedly one of the best horror movies to watch on Friday the 13th. The film has a unique take on the known horror genre which it presents through an almost dialogues-less experience. The film's premise revolves around a family being forced to live in silence as monsters who can hear extremely sensitive sounds are unleashed onto the world. The film features John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in pivotal roles.

