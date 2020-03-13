Friday The 13th Tattoos: Awesome Tattoo Parlours Around Texas For You To Check Out

Friday the 13th ahs spooky significance and occurs when the 13th day of a month in the Gregorian calendar falls on a Friday, which happens at least once every year. However, it can occur up to three times in the same year. For example, in 2015, Friday the 13th occurred in February, March, and November. 2020 will also have two such Fridays, and the years 2021 and 2022 will have just one occurrence each. Tatoo parlours often come up with specials for this specific day. Hence, here are some tattoo parlours that you can try to get a tattoo for yourself on this spooky day.

Texas tattoo shops with Friday the 13th specials

713 Tattoo Parlor

The place is regarded as one of the major hotspots for tattoo enthusiasts. The parlour offers some of the coolest and innovative designs that you can choose from. The artists are talented and often guide you to get customised tattoos.

Price: $13 with $7 tip

Address: 1533 Westheimer Rd., Houston

Electric Chair Tattoo

The Electric Chair Tattoo parlour offers some of the cutest designs for those looking for a mellow touch. The place is incredibly popular among Instagram models who often swing by the place. It has a wide variety of tattoos to choose from.

Price: $20 total

Address: 8722 Richmond Ave., Houston

Gold Rush Collective Tattoo

The Gold Rush Collective Tattoo is known for its incredible design and is praised by its customers who often stop by the shop. It is specifically known for its Friday the 13th deals which one just cannot miss. However these offers only stand on a first come first serve basis.

Price: $13 with $7 tip

Address: 724 W 19th St., Houston

Houston Tattoo & Brows Studio

Famous for its intricate designs and sharp work, this parlour is an ideal place for those looking for a small tattoo. The parlour's work around lines and small details are appreciated among customers. The place also conducts special sales for Friday the 13th.