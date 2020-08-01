Taapsee Pannu's Birthday: Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Send Wishes

Actress Taapsee Pannu turned a year older on August 1. And to mark this day, several Bollywood celebrities and friends of the actor have been pouring out their heartfelt wishes for the ace actress. Celebs like Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, and more went out to wish and pen some sweet wishes for the birthday girl on their respective social media handles.

Celebs pour in wishes for Taaspee Pannu

Varun Dhawan shared a throwback picture with the actress on his Instagram story where both the stars can be seen striking a pose for a perfect selfie. While extending his birthday wishes for Taapsee, Varun wrote, “Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu beautiful.” From the picture, it seems that the snap was clicked during the promotions of their film Judwaa 2 which starred both together alongside Jaqueline Fernandez.

Followed by Varun, Taapsee’s Manmarziyan co-actor Vicky Kaushal also penned his sweet wishes for the actress. Vicky shared a happy throwback picture from the sets of the film where the birthday girl can be seen hugging Vicky. While captioning the post, Vicky called her a “patakha” and blessed her for long and happy life.

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a beautiful throwback memory to shower his love and blessings for Taapsee Pannu on the joyous occasion. The Vicky Donor star shared a boomerang video from a shoot together with the birthday girl. While captioning the post, Ayushmann longed for more such happening shoots with Taapsee Pannu ahead in his acting career.

Anushka Sharma shared a portrait picture of Taapsee on her Instagram story where she wished the actress with happiness, laughter, and peace of mind.

Apart from the Bollywood stars, the actress also received sweet birthday wishes from her sister Shagun Pannu. Taapsee’s little sister Shagun Pannu penned heart-touching birthday wishes for her big sister on Instagram along with an adorable picture. In the throwback picture, the two beautiful sisters can be seen spending some cheerful time together while cuddling on the bed. While captioning the post, Shagun who is a wedding styler explained their fun times spent in the picture. While describing them, she wrote that in this picture, the two are enjoying their time together on the bed till they have tomatoes growing on her side of the bed. Both the Pannu sisters who seem to be quite unhappy with the ongoing year as Shagun at last wro2te that even though she is not counting the ongoing year, yet she is happy about her actress sister’s birthday.

