Can You See Ayushmann As The Flamboyant David Rose In 'Schitt's Creek's' Bollywood Remake?

Schitt’s Creek is a popular American television series that is gaining quite a fan base. The sitcom is created by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy focuses on what happens to a wealthy American family if they are stripped off their wealth. The plot is based on the lives of the Rose family who turn bankrupt after their manager cheats them off their money. They are compelled to relocate to a small town called Schitt Creek which is their only asset and was a birthday gift from the father to the son. However, settling in is not easy for them as their attitude comes into conflict with the more provincial minded residents of the place. If Schitt’s Creek is remade with a Bollywood cast, here’s a list of actors that seem perfect for the roles.

Johnny Rose- Anupam Kher

He is a video store magnate who gets cheated by his corrupt manager and forced to retire to the town of Schitt’s Creek which was a joke birthday gift to his son. Being a brilliant actor, adept with great comic skills, Anupam Kher seems like just the person for this role.

Moira Rose- Ratna Pathak Shah

She is the Rose matriarch who, in her time, used by a soap opera actor. Known for great acting skills and has worked in films like Khoobsurat, Ratna Pathak Shah seems ideal to essay this role on screen.

David Rose- Ayushmann Khurrana

He is the son of Johnny and Moira and older brother of Alexis. He is known for his spoilt attitude and fear of almost everything. Looking at his funky acting in Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana seems perfect for this role.

Alexis Rose- Sara Ali Khan

She is known for juggling multiple relationships at the same time and gossiping about other people. In Schitt’s Creek, although her dating options become limited, she becomes close to the bad boy of the town. Known for acting skills and keeping in mind her haughty attitude in Love Aaj Kal 2, Sara Ali Khan seems like she will be able to breathe life into this character.

Roland Schitt- Akshay Kumar

Although a little slow in IQ, he loves to push the buttons of Johnny Rose. He is also known for being bluntly speaking out his mind even when it’s not needed. Being a great actor, Akshay Kumar seems like he will be able to pull off this role just fine.

Jocelyn Schitt- Madhuri Dixit Nene

She is Roland’s wife, the local teacher and pretends to be the First Lady of Schitt’s Creek. She also thinks herself to be the leader of the women of the town and is bent on making Moira a part of it. With her charming smile and grace, Madhuri Dixit Nene seems ideal for this role.

Ted Mullens- Shahid Kapoor

He is the local vet and the closet that Schitt’s Creek has to a doctor. He crushes on Alexis but is left heartbroken when she chooses Mutt Schitt. Known for his great skills, Shahid Kapoor seems just the person for this role.

Stevie Budd- Kareena Kapoor Khan

She is the manager of the Schitt’s Creek motel where the Rose family lodge. Stevie is known for being rude but she mistakes it as flattery. Being a good actor and known for her roles like Geet, Kareena Kapoor seems like she would be able to pull off this role.

