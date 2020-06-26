From Alia Bhatt To Ranveer Singh, Celebs Who Prove ‘neon Is New Black’

Several Bollywood celebs have been opting for retro trends, with many seen picking neon outfits for various functions. The neon coloured outfit trend has turned out to become one of the most opted ones by many celebs. Famous B-town actors such as Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and others have donned neon ensembles. Take a look at the actors who have decoded the right formula to pull off neon coloured outfits.

Alia Bhatt

In the above picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a sleeveless neon green crop top which had a front knot detail. The actor styled her midriff-baring tank top with a pair of high-waisted slouchy jeans. Bhatt rounded off her look with a light jacket which featured playful yellow smiley emojis all over it. The actor paired her electric green crop top with two bright accouterments. A pair of highlighter orange heels along with neon green top completed her look. Also, her au natural makeup perfectly balanced out her stand-out outfit.

Ranveer Singh

The ‘powerhouse’ of the Hindi film industry, Ranveer Singh shared a few pictures on his Instagram account in which he is seen donning a neon suit. The Bajirao Mastani actor surely knows how to carry unique colours with ease and panache. Ranveer complemented his look with white sneakers and sunglasses.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria’s stylist Maneka Harisinghani shared the picture of the diva in a head-to-toe neon ensemble. The actor can be seen wearing a co-ord set by Mandira Wirk which featured a full bow in the front. Tara styled the strapless top with matching jogger pants which featured a loose silhouette. The actor rounded off her look with white pointy heels. She further styled her long locks in voluminous soft curls. Soft smokey eyes and neutral base completed her glam.

Malaika Arora

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora made heads turn at an award function when she showed up in a neon green pantsuit. The high ponytail and kohled eyes added the oomph factor to her stunning attire. The silver earrings, matching rings and green nail paints rounded off her look.

Deepika Padukone

For her second appearance on the red carpet at the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone wore a neon green voluminous tulle gown by designer Giambattista Valli. Her outfit was offset by feminine blush bows and a turban in the same colour. Accentuating the diva’s ensemble was a minimal piece of jewellery — a ring she wore on her right hand. In the glam up department, the star kept it simple with a plum eyeshadow, a touch of mascara, highlighted cheeks and a nude brown lip.

