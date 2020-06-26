Shraddha Kapoor Vs Alia Bhatt: Who Donned Black Off-shoulder Outfit Better?

Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor, both the actors have their own unique style statement. Alia and Shraddha are always appreciated by their fans for their stunning apparels. These Bollywood celebs and beauty queens always make heads turn with their new trends and give millennials major fashion goals. They never fail to amaze the fashion police whenever they step-out. Recently, the two were caught in a fashion face-off as they were spotted donning stunning outfits. Check out the pics of the two Bollywood divas and decide who carried off-shoulder black tops

Shraddha Kapoor or Alia Bhat: who rocked off-shoulder black top?

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor donned this black stylish outfit for her film Saaho's promotions. She looked stunning when she wore this black off-shoulder top and loose pants. Her fashionable top was an off-shoulder and balloon sleeved statement top. Shraddha Kapoor matched her look with open tresses styled with loose curls and bold dark lipstick. Her top had a detailed knot in the front which matched up with her pants, along with a knot at the waist. The Baaghi actor rounded off the look with gold hoop earrings and minimal hand accessories. Have a look here at Shraddha Kapoor’s black off-shoulder look in this picture.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt pulled off this off-shoulder top for the Mami Movie Mela. Her dress had puffed sleeves which were complemented with super stylish sequinned bottoms. Her pants are ankle-length high-waist patterned, which made her look classy. In this post, Alia Bhatt kept her makeup simple and nude. Alia’s black off-shoulder was a leather top with full sleeves. She opted for a simple yet chic hairstyle which was a pulled-back middle-parted ponytail. Alia Bhatt rounded out her look with black stilettos.

On the Professional Front

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last featured in Ahmed Khan's action thriller drama Baaghi 3. While Alia Bhatt was seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy along with Ranveer Singh. Alia Bhatt has many upcoming projects lined up for her in the coming future. Alia will next be seen in Sadak 2 opposite, Aditya Roy Kapur. Along with this, she will also essay an interesting role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi & Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

