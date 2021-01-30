From Ananya Panday To Alia Bhatt: Childhood Pics Of B-town Stars That Ooze Out Innocence

We carry larger-than-life imagery of our favourite stars from the showbiz world. But we tend to forget that even these famous personalities tripped over the innocence and awkwardness of childhood just like us. From being a part of awkward family pictures to posing a care-free look before the camera, our beloved stars and their unseen childhood pictures are a perfect epitome of innocence.

So here’s taking a look at 5 childhood pictures of our favourite stars that will make you love them even more.

Alia Bhatt, 'The Sweet Little Baby'

Fans gush over Alia Bhatt's photos from her childhood. The actor shares a great bond with her fans over social media and never misses a chance to treat them with adorable and unseen pictures from her childhood. However, it was during her 27th birthday when her mom Soni Razdan shared a 'sweet baby' picture of Alia which went viral within no time.

Ananya Panday, The Denim Diva

Ananya Panday's Instagram feed is full of her dazzling pictures. Also, the diva keeps her fans updated with her professional as well as her personal life. While fans were vibing over her on-screen performances, it was on Ananya’s birthday week that her mom Bhavana shared a series of endearing pictures from the actor's childhood.

Priyanka Chopra, The Girl In Uniform

Bollywood’s ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra's photos on her Instagram handle will make you aware that the actress loves to flip through her childhood album. Recently, while sharing a glimpse of her memoir titled Unfinished, the actress posted an adorable picture from her childhood. Dressed in her father's army uniform in the photo, Priyanka was showered with love and heartwarming messages from her fans.

Sara Ali Khan, An Enthusiastic Dancer

Sara Ali Khan's love and fascination towards her art of acting and dancing is not a new one. The actress has been gracing the stage since her childhood days and she's always seen taking a trip down memory lane by sharing adorable pictures with her fans. One such picture is where the actress is dressed in beautiful attire and is seen making some dance moves. The post one of the most-loved ones on her feed.

Shanaya Kapoor's Cute Throwback Picture

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids of the B-town. Though she often stays away from the spotlight, Shanaya is quite a famous personality among the masses. Maheep often shares throwback pictures, endearing sweet memories of the Kapoor family. Recently, she shared a beautiful throwback picture from their family holidays, and fans couldn't get over the innocence of little Shanaya.

