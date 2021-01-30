Priyanka Chopra's Weekly Round-up: A Sneak Peek Into The Busy Week Of PeeCee

From giving several virtual interviews for the release of her book Unfinished to resuming shoots with her next project, Priyanka Chopra seemed to have a busy week. However, Priyanka Chopra undeniably knows how to strike a balance between her personal life and professional life, which is quite evident from her social media handles. The promotion of the book Unfinished by Priyanka Chopra was obviously the first operation that the actor was seen indulging in, after which she was seen earning acclaim for her role in The White Tiger. Therefore, here is a roundup of the things that Priyanka Chopra did this week.

Priyanka thanks fans for the love she has received for The White Tiger

As Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been appreciating all her fans' love for her amazing performance in The White Tiger, the latest film, she posted a heartfelt message to thank all of them for showing so much affection for her latest film. Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took her Instagram handle and shared this photo of her to all her fans along with a thank you message. She can be seen wearing a pink coloured outfit in the photo with The White Tiger flashing in the background. Take a look:

Priyanka resumes work for her upcoming project Citadel

After entertaining fans with her role in The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has begun working for her upcoming mini-series titled Citadel. The actor shared a picture of her going to work to shoot her next series. In the picture, as she strikes a candid pose, the actor can be seen sitting in a vehicle and resting her head on her palm. The actor also penned a simple note along with the photo. "New day, new job #Citadel Happy Monday," she wrote. Take a look at the Instagram post below.

Priyanka spills the beans about her wardrobe malfunction at Cannes Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted throwback photos from the time when she walked the Cannes red carpet in 2019. A few minutes before she had to walk the carpet, she admitted that she had suffered a wardrobe malfunction. She wrote that the delicate zipper of her vintage Roberto Cavalli dress broke a few minutes before she had to walk down the red carpet in Cannes. Talking about the solution, the actor wrote, "My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5-minute car ride".

Priyanka looks all stunning as she poses in Miss Claire Magazine Spring issue

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a post where she looks all stunning on the front page of the magazine. She can be seen donning a pink gown along with a rose choker. Take a look at the post below:

