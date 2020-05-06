Akshay Kumar's Instagram Posts Amid COVID- 19 Lockdown; Check Out

Akshay Kumar has always won the hearts of the audience with his stellar performances in movies like Airlift (2016), Gabbar is Back (2015), Special 26 (2013), Namastey London (2007), Jolly LLB 2 (2017), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Padman (2018), and many more. The actor was last seen in Good Newwz alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh and he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi co-starring Katrina Kaif.

Amid the COVID- 19 lockdown, Bollywood actors have been connecting with fans through social media. Akshay Kumar seems to have taken the notch even higher as he has been relentlessly contributing towards fighting against the pandemic crises. Here are some of the actor's best posts shared on Instagram amid the lockdown:

Akshay Kumar's best Instagram posts amid lockdown:

Akshay Kumar appreciated the people who have been working relentlessly towards fighting the pandemic crisis. The actor initially shared a video thanking all the people providing all the essential services to people and then thanked them through the placard. He later posted a picture featuring himself and paper with #DilSeThankYou written on it.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar's Critically Acclaimed Performances His Fans Must Check Out

Akshay Kumar participated in the ''9 baje 9 minutes diya jalao'' campaign initiated by PM Modi. The actor posted a picture featuring himself and lighting a Diya, referring to the dark days due to the pandemic crises and how everyone will come out victorious against the crises.

ALSO READ | IForIndia Concert: Akshay, Aamir, Anil, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy Begin On A Musical Note; WATCH

Akshay Kumar has been, time and again, urging fans to stay home and follow the guidelines set by the government. The actor shared a post of him talking to his fans and focusing on the issue as to why people are not taking the situation and the concept of lockdown seriously. Check out the post shared by Akshay Kumar:

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra's Chart-topping Numbers Opposite Akshay Kumar

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar's Hysterical Moments From His Comedy Flick 'Good Newwz'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.