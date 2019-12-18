Shraddha Kapoor In 2019: From Career To Relationship, All That Happened For The Actor

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor was ruling the theatres this year with two of her films, Saaho and Chhichhore, both of which were hits at the box office. The star made her Bollywood debut with a minor role in Teen Patti in 2010 and had her first leading role in Luv Ka The End in 2011. Gaining a huge fan-following ever since, the actor then went on to deliver multiple films including Baaghi, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and more. Here are the highlights of the actor in the year 2019.

Shraddha Kapoor’s highlights for the year 2019

Films

Saaho

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho stars Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas, and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead roles. Hitting the screens earlier this year, Kapoor ruled the theatres with this one as the film made about ₹433 crores in the box office. The film revolves around an undercover agent who is trying to catch a smart thief and realises that the case is linked to the murder of a crime lord.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Talks About The Positive Aspects Of Social Media

Chhichhore

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, and Naveen Polishetty. The plot revolves around Anirudh, who is forced to take a trip down the memory lane due to a tragic incident. He reminisces his days with his college friends who were labelled as ‘losers’.

Link-ups

Rohan Shreshtha

Throughout all the link-up rumours, Kapoor has majorly been linked up with Rohan Shreshtha in 2019. He is a celebrity photographer and has always been a close friend of Shraddha's. The dating rumours of the duo have been doing rounds in the media for a long time now, the couple also reportedly holidayed together in Turkey. The rumoured couple is reportedly set to marry in the year 2020.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor's Kind Gesture For 'Baaghi 3' Crew Winning Hearts On Internet

Dabboo Ratnani Controversy

Earlier this year, Kapoor shot for photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s 2019 calendar. She was criticised for the picture for ‘cultural appropriation’ for wearing a mock Native American. Reacting to this in an interview, the star said that they were not aware of this and the intention was never to hurt anyone. She also added that she had no clue about the ‘cultural appropriation issue’.

Upcoming film

Shraddha Kapoor is currently gearing up for her next, Street Dancer 3D. The film is set to hit the screens on January 24, 2019. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film also stars Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Looks Ravishing In This Poster From Her Next Film; Pictures Inside

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Announce Trailer Launch Of 'Street Dancer 3D' In Style

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.