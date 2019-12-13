Shraddha Kapoor Looks Ravishing In This Poster From Her Next Film; Pictures Inside

The upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in lead roles, has been making news ever since it was announced. According to reports, the principle photography for the movie began in February 2019 and got completed in July the same year. The movie will be a dance film directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Remo D’Souza, a popular choreographer, has directed dance films for Bollywood in the past as well.

Read | Street Dancer 3D New Poster: Varun Dhawan Is All Geared Up To Set The Dance Floor On Fire

First look poster

Recently, the leading stars of the upcoming movie, Varun and Shraddha, revealed their first look poster on their social media accounts. Varun had always garnered appreciation for his dance skills ever since the beginning of his career. But Shraddha Kapoor surprised the audience and critics with her dancing skills in her previous dance film ABCD 2. She received a lot of appreciation for her solid dance moves by fans and critics. The first look poster from the movie of the actor was released recently but has created a buzz among fans. In the poster, she has the whole hip vibe going on. She can be seen wearing a green crop top, pair of black shorts, and fishnet stockings

Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Kind Gesture For 'Baaghi 3' Crew Winning Hearts On Internet

Varun Dhawan had posted his first look poster as well. He was seen sporting a hooded jacket and is flaunting his cuts. The actor has a serious look on his face. In the social media update, it has been revealed that the trailer of the upcoming movie will be out on 18th December.

Read | Varun Dhawan's Hilarious Message To Shraddha Kapoor During 'dubbing Wars' Is A Must-watch

The dance-based movie also features Nora Fatehi and Prabhudeva in pivotal roles. It also stars celebrated dancers and actors Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Shakti Mohan, Salman Yusuff Khan, and Raghav Juyal in important roles. The movie is set to release on January 24, 2020.

Read | Shraddha Arya Turns Down Rumours Of Engagement, Says 'it Was Just An Act'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.