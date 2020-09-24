From Deepika Padukone To Shraddha Kapoor's Manager: Latest Entertainment News Recap

From Deepika Padukone travelling via a chartered flight to Mumbai to Shraddha Kapoor's manager being tracked, take a look at all the latest entertainment news from Bollywood that made headlines today on September 24.

Deepika Padukone summoned at NCB on Friday

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus had summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh among others for questioning on September 23. Deepika Padukone is headed to Mumbai via a chartered plane which she boraded at 8:00 pm from Goa on Thursday.

Republic Media Network sources had earlier informed that Deepika Padukone sought legal advice through video conferencing with a 12-member team in Mumbai after the NCB summoned her. Sources added that Ranveer Singh was also on video conferencing along with Deepika's lawyers.

Rakul Preet Singh's home raided by NCB

Actress Rakul Preet's statement that she had not received summons from the NCB was declared false by the investigating agency. NCB's KPS Malhotra revealed that Rakul Preet Singh was indeed summoned for questioning, but she failed to respond to the same. The NCB resent her summons, stating that Rakul Preet had 'attempted to misguide' in order to buy time and they would issue a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) if she didn't cooperate. Subsequent to this, Rakul Preet's team confirmed having received the summons and said she would be joining the interrogation on Friday.

Shraddha Kapoor's Manager Jinal Tracked

Republic tracked Shraddha Kapoor's manager Jinal Jhaveri who featured in chats between Shraddha and the alleged 'kingpin' Jaya Saha. Shraddha has already been summoned by NCB for questioning. The NCB revealed that they are in possession of a chat between Shraddha Kapoor and Jaya Saha, where the latter tells Shraddha, "Hello, I am sending across the CBD oil with Jinal today," to which Shraddha replies, "Hey! Thank You" Jinal who is associated with KWAN has been a part of Shraddha's team for over two years.

Kangana Ranaut and Jaya Bachchan row: 'Thalaivi' co-star Madhoo reacts

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Madhoo stated on the Kangana Ranaut and Jaya Bachchan row that it 'all depends on the colour of the glass people are wearing'. Madhoo further remarked that Kangana might have been through bad experiences and opined that Jaya Bachchan probably didn't face such a thing. However, Madhoo remarked that because she hasn't been through anything bad, she can't declare that what the other person is saying is absolutely rubbish. Madhoo lauded Kangana's acting charisma and added that she will 'definitely' work with her and also went on to call Ranaut a 'wonderful' actor.

Tia Bajpai shares drug test results

Actor Tia Bajpai took to her Instagram handle today to share her drug test results amid the ongoing Bollywood-drug nexus probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau. In a one-minute video message, Tia requested her fellow colleagues in the industry to get a drug test done and urged them to put it out 'in the public domain'. Check out the post where she shared her drug test in the public domain.

