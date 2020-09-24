Who Is Maura From Pen15 On Hulu? Here Are Details About Ashlee Grubbs Who Played Maura

The second season of preteen comedy series Pen15 is back on Hulu and is gaining popularity from fans and critics alike. The new season has introduced another character on the show called Maura, who is rich, sad but at the same time scary and has a dark side to herself. However, her character's portrayal is being lauded by fans of the series, so here is more information about the actor who has played the character of Maura.

Read Also | Amazon Nerf Quiz Answers Today: Watch, Play, Answer And Stand A Chance To Win Rs 10,000

Who plays Maura in PEN15?

Maura in the web series PEN15 is played by Ashlee Grubbs. She is in her teens and is credited for movies and series like Mack Chat and See Plum Run.

Ashlee Grubbs is gaining popularity on social media quickly and has a decent number of followers on Instagram. On her social media handle, she actively posts videos and photos to keep her fans updated with her life. The bio of her profile reads that she is an actor, singer, writer, cosplayer and a pianist.

The IMDB page of Ashlee Grubbs shows that the actor has done over 17 films and series. She has been seen in:

Stumped

8 Days of lights Christmasukkah Story

Our World

Billy

Jim

See Plum Run

PEN15

My Mom’s a Joke

Mack Chat

The Radiant One

The Immortal Wars

Mr Jiggles

The Traveling

Crack it Open

Destiny

$tripped

Guard Dog

Brit Kids of Vegas

Read Also | Pankaj Tripathi's Take On Nepotism, Actor Feels People Should Have More Empathy

Character of Maura

Maura in PEN15 is portrayed as a rich but unpopular girl. Maura clings to on to Maya and Anna and makes them believe that she is their “best friend” as well. The character is seen using techniques like gaslighting to make-believe Maya and Anna that her concerns are genuine.

However, later in the series, the dark side of Maura is revealed and she starts creating friction between Maya and Anna. The character of Maura is a clever one who uses her money to influence young minds and tries to manipulate others. To know what happens to the character further in the series, watch the series.

Read Also | Taylor Swift Praises Phoebe Waller-Bridge As She Is TIME's 100 Most Influential People

About PEN15 cast and details

PEN15 is a cringe comedy that follows around middle school kids as they narrate their life experiences. The show casts Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle as playing their younger selves in the series and portray the characters of teenagers who were outcast in the year 2000. The show has been created by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Sam Zvibleman.

Read Also | Enola Holmes Review: Millie's Portrayal Of A Teen's Quest For Her Mother Is Almost Perfect

Image credits: Ashlee Grubbs Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.