How Does 'The Masked Singer' Have An Audience During COVID-19? Find Out

Masked Singer Season 4 started streaming Fox on September 23. So far only three episodes have aired and fans seem to be thoroughly enjoying the singing reality show. Every episode the show opens with host Nick Cannon donning a heavily decorated mask. In the three episodes of the show, fans might have felt a little uneasy when during the season 4 premiere, Cannon was standing closer than six-feet to the show’s secret service look-alike. He even took off his face covering.

But, fans were definitely dumbfounded when Cannon was seen talking to a room of audiences all of whom were sans masks. It feels as though the show is going through extreme lengths to make its audience forget about this little thing called COVID-19. Read on to find out, “Does Masked Singer have an audience?”

Does Masked Singer have an audience?

Audiences must have noticed that in between performances and feedback from the panel, the camera often cuts to audience reaction shots. In a recent interview with Yahoo, The Masked Singer Executive producer Craig Plestis claimed that this season on the show, things weren’t exactly as they appeared to be.

The Executive Producer said that in Masked Singer season 4, the showrunners have used a lot of virtual reality stuff, along with the animation. Animations are for adding America’s votes. Since it was not possible to have a room full of audience, they used audience footage from past seasons to give viewers that feel of having a crowd around.

He also added that sounds such as clapping etc are being augmented in a similar manner in which they are being done for professional sports. Audiences might have noticed that neither Cannon nor anyone else on the show acknowledged the existence of COVID-19 during the broadcast so far. Plestis stated that some fans at home were watching and voting for the performances live via Zoom. But, other viewers will see the show, appearing as good as normal when they watch the show.

In another interview with Deadline, Fox Entertainment’s President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Rob Wade stated that their goal with Masked Singer season 4 was to make things appear as normal as they possibly to the audiences. Wade stated that although it might appear as though safety precautions are not being taken, the show’s creators are in reality taking all the COVID-19 precautions. With the help of various quarantining and camera tricks the Masked Singer season 4 did manage to make the show a safe haven and bit of an escape for its viewers who are dealing with harsh realities of a pandemic.

