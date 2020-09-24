'Gossip Girl' Fame Jessica Szohr Is Expecting Her First Child With Beau Brad Richardson

Gossip Girl fame Jessica Szohr took to Instagram on Thursday, September 24, 2020, to reveal that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend and professional hockey player, Brad Richardson. The actor shared an adorable picture of her along with a happy and simple caption. This post has sent netizens in a tizzy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jessica Szohr shared a picture. showing off her baby bump along with her boyfriend Brad Richardson. In the monochrome picture, the actor can be seen posing as Brad goes on to give a peck to her baby bump. Jessica is seen donning a black bikini and opted for a messy hairdo, well-done brows, and nude lips. Brad, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a black t-shirt along with a trouser. Jessica seems very happy as she is all smiles in this picture.

Along with the post, the actor went on to give a simple and happy caption. She wrote, “Full of joy!” and it is quite evident in the picture. Take a look at the post here.

Seeing this adorable picture, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. The post shared by the actor went on to garner heaps of praise and several likes from fans. Apart from fans, many celebrities and co-stars of the actor also went on to congratulate and share their happiness on social media.

Some of the users commented on how excited they are, while some congratulated and sent their love and blessings. One of the users wrote, “Congrats!!! You’ll be the most amazing mom!” while the other one wrote, “best news of 2020!” Take a look at a few captions below.

Earlier, the actor shared a photoshoot picture of her wearing the same outfit. However, in the picture, the actor can be seen hiding her baby bump with an extra outfit. In the picture, Jessica can be seen posing in a black bikini and completed it with a fur jacket. She also seems to be giving a candid pose. Along with the post, the actor also wrote, “let life surprise you”. Take a look at the post below.

