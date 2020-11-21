From Disha To Tara, Bollywood Celebs Paint Insta Blue With Dreamy Pics From Maldives Vacay

Taking a break from their schedule and spending some quality time with their families, several Bollywood celebrities are busy painting Instagram blue with envy-inducing pictures of their beach vacations. Starting from Neha Dhupia, Disha Patani, to Tara Sutaria and Kajal Aggarwal, the celebrities have escaped Mumbai for the Maldives in the recent past to experience the ultimate joy of beaches and exotic vacay.

Bollywood celebrities vacationing in the Maldives

A host of Bollywood stars are jetting off to the Maldives in a month to enjoy the pristine beaches and beautiful resorts to spend some memorable moments. Among the other celebrities who have escaped to the Maldives since the pandemic began are Varun Dhawan, Mandira Bedi, Taapsee Pannu, and Mouni Roy. Taapsee Pannu shared a series of pictures from her getaway where she was accompanied by her sister Shagun and Eviana Pannu.

Read: Tara Sutaria's Birthday Full Of Sunshine, Island And Love In Maldives

Read: Disha Patani Soaks Up The Sun In Maldives, Picture Creates A Storm On Instagram

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also holidayed in the Maldives with daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi recently. The couple shared a series of pictures on Instagram while giving a glimpse of all the fun the trio had while relaxing on the beaches and under the sun.

Newly-married couple Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu who have been holidaying in the Maldives for over a week, have been treating fans with amazing pictures from their honeymoon. Starting from their underwater room view to their exotic beachside resort, the couple has left no stone unturned to bask in the newly wedding vibes while staying in luxurious resorts.

The recent stars to join the bandwagon were Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain who celebrated the former’s birthday in the Maldives. Aadar Jain shared a beautiful picture of the actress while standing on the verge of a pool and sinking into the beautiful weather. Apart from this, Aadr also shared several other pictures while showcasing his relaxing moments.

Actress Disha Patani is currently in the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff. The two fitness freaks have been setting Instagram on fire with their fabulous pictures. The two were also joined by Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff for some fun. Actor Saqib Saleem seems to enjoy every bit of his time in the Maldives as he shared several pictures from the vacay and expressed his happiness of sulking into the amazing picturesque landscape.

Read: Tara Sutaria Shares Stunning Picture Celebrating Milestone Birthday In Maldives

Read: Katrina Kaif Shares Pics Of Her 'amazing Team' While Shooting In Maldives; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.