Tara Sutaria's Birthday Full Of Sunshine, Island And Love In Maldives

Tara Sutaria is one of the popular actors in the Hindi film industry. She celebrated her 25th birthday on November 19. The actor has headed to the Maldives to celebrate her birthday. She took to her Instagram stories to share the fun she was having on the scenic islands. Read to know more.

Also read | 'Grey's Anatomy' Reunion: How Kate Walsh Aka Addie Reacted To MerDer's Awaited Reunion

Also read | Iggy Azalea Sizzles In A White Dress; Says She Lost 20 Lbs Post Delivery & Feels Lighter

Tara Sutaria’s birthday spent in the Maldives

Tara Sutaria’s birthday is full of beach, sunshine and UNO as she shared a couple of snaps on her Instagram stories of the fun she was having in the Maldives as a part of her birthday celebrations. She uploaded a picture of a glass of orange juice and UNO cards in one of the snaps. She captioned the story saying, ‘Never gets old’. In the other story, she shared a picture of being surrounded by the palm trees. She captioned this story as ‘Love’.

Tara Sutaria also shared her photos from her vacation on her Instagram feed. In one of the photos, she is dressed in a white bikini. She captioned the photo saying, “The sweetness of doing nothing ðŸŒŠðŸšðŸ¦‹”. In another of her photos, she is seen posing against the backdrop of the ocean. She is wearing a red bikini and her white shrug is seen blown by the wind. She captioned this photo as, “Beach/Birthday BabyðŸ¦‹ðŸŒ´ðŸšðŸŒ¸ðŸŒŠðŸ¹”.

Tara Sutaria’s Instagram is full of *pictures and videos from the actor’s personal and professional life. She also shares her throwback pictures from her times on the sets of movies. Tara Sutaria’s Instagram also sees her gorgeous photos from photoshoots. She uploads her pictures from the magazines she has been the cover girl for. Her dog Bailey also makes it to Tara Surtaria’s Instagram feed.

There are also rumours speculating that Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are dating. Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain keep posting pictures with each other on their respective social media. Aadar Jain also uploaded a picture to wish the Student Of The Year 2 a very happy birthday. To which Tara thanked him and also wrote that life was beautiful with him.

Tara Sutaria was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will next be seen Tadap which is a romantic action film directed by Milan Luthria. The film also stars Sunil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty.

Also read | If You Loved 'The Adventures Of Sharkboy & Lavagirl', Here Is A Watchlist Of Sci-fi Movies

Also read | 'Ertugrul' Episodes: Read To Know How Many Episodes Are There In This Turkish Drama Series

Image courtesy- @tarasutaria Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.