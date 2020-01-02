From Hardik-Natasa To Arjun-Malaika, These Couples Welcomed The New Year In Style

Many celebrity couples set some major Instagram goals as they welcomed the new year together. Hardik Pandya and his now-fiancé Natasa Stankovic made it Instagram official and even welcomed the new year as a newly engaged couple. Just like Hardik and Natasa, many other celebs took to Instagram and shared their New Year selfies and pictures with their fans. Keep reading and take a look at these Instagram pictures shared by these celebs.

Celebrity couples and their NY selfies

1. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya made it Instagram official with his now-fiancé, then-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic. The cricketer went on one knee and proposed to Natasa recently. The video from their engagement took the internet by storm. Hardik Pandya later also uploaded a picture with Natasa as they both look ready to welcome the new year together.

2. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, just like Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, celebrated their new year together. Malaika Arora took to Instagram and shared a cute picture with Arjun. In the picture, Malaika is sweetly kissing Arjun on his cheek while Arjun Kapoor is clicking the picture. Take a look.

3. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan kept his relationship with girlfriend Natasha Dalal under wraps for a very long time. But, for the past few months, Varun has been openly discussing his relationship with Natasha. The couple recently went on a vacation and welcomed their new year amidst snow-clad mountains. Take a look at this picture shared by Varun Dhawan from his vacation with girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

4. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

Television actor Anita Hassanandani also welcomed the new year with her husband Rohit Reddy. The couple was recently vacationing in Thailand with a bunch of friends, and the couple did not miss out on the chance to share some pictures from their holidays. But what stole the show is Anita’s new year post with Rohit. The couple cannot seem to stop smiling as they welcome the new year together.

