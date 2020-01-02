Hardik Pandya's Ex Urvashi Rautela's Comment On His Engagement Is Winning The Internet

Hardik Pandya’s ex-girlfriend Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram and congratulated the cricketer on his engagement to his girlfriend-turned-fiancé Natasa Stankovic. She wished the newly engaged couple on a recently uploaded picture by Hardik Pandya. Read on to know more details about this story.

Urvashi Rautela congratulates ex-bf Hardik Pandya

Urvashi Rautela and Hardik Pandya were rumoured to be dating a while ago. But recently, Hardik Pandya went on his knee and proposed to his now-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic. This proposal by Hardik Pandya to his girlfriend took the internet by storm. But now, there is something else that is creating an immense buzz online.

Also read | Natasa Stankovic's Ex-boyfriend Aly Goni Reacts To Her Engagement With Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya’s ex-girlfriend actor and model Urvashi Rautela also congratulated Hardik Pandya on his engagement to Natasa Stankovic. It all started with Hardik Pandya uploading a picture with his now-fiancé Natasa Stankovic. In the picture, Natasa is showing off her diamond ring and the newly engaged couple looked to be in a celebratory mood.

Also read | Yuzvendra Chahal Congratulates Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic On Their Engagement

Within hours of the upload, Urvashi Rautela commented on the post with a very sweet message for Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic. Urvashi started her comment by wishing the couple on their engagement. She then wished for the newly engaged couple’s relationship to be filled with lots of love and happiness. She ended her comment by wishing Hardik Pandya and his fiancé Natasa Stankovic a wonderful life ahead filled with an everlasting love. Take a look at this sweet comment made by Urvashi Rautela here.

Apart from Urvashi Rautela, many other people commented on this picture of Hardik Pandya and his fiancé Natasa Stankovic. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli also wished the happy couple. Virat Kohli commented in the same picture’s comment section by first congratulating Hardik. He also added that the news of his engagement was a pleasant surprise. He wished the couple great times ahead. Take a look at Virat Kohli’s comment here.

Also read | KL Rahul 'hearts' Bestfriend Hardik Pandya's Engagement Post With Natasa Stankovic

Also read | 'Congratulations': Sakshi Dhoni Wishes Swashbuckling Hardik Pandya On His Engagement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.