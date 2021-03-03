From Janhvi Kapoor's 'Roohi' To Parineeti's 'Saina', Movies To Hit The Screens This March

The COVID-19 pandemic had earlier prevented the audiences from watching their favourite star’s movie in the theatres but now, when the theatres are finally open taking care of all the safety measures, viewers have become much more enthusiastic about the release of new Bollywood movies. March 2021 is full of fun and thrilling surprises and consists of a bunch of much-anticipated movies by popular artists. Have a look at the entire list of Bollywood movies that will be releasing in March.

March 2021 releases

Roohi: 11 March

Time To Dance: 12 March

Fauji Calling: 12 March

Mumbai Saga: 19 March

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: 19 March

Flight: 19 March

No Means No: 22 March

Haathi Mere Saathi: 26 March

Saina: 26 March

Koi Jaane Na: 26 March

Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi is one of the much-awaited movies and is scheduled to release on March 11, 2021. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma will also be seen essaying the lead roles. The movie will follow a story of a ghost who kidnaps brides during their honeymoons. Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen in a significant role in the film. The movie was earlier slated to release last year in June but due to the pandemic, the makers pushed the date ahead.

Parineeti Chopra’s Saina

Parineeti Chopra’s Saina release date has been set for March 26, 2021, and the plot of the film will be seen revolving around the life of the badminton player, Saina Nehwal. While Parineeti will be playing the lead role, Manav Kaul and Paresh Rawal will also be seen in vital roles. The movie has been directed by Amole Gupte and bankrolled by T-Series and Front Foot Pictures.

Mumbai Saga

Mumbai Saga’s trailer was recently released online and created a buzz among the audience in no time. Slated to release on March 19, 2021, the movie consists of an ensemble cast of actors namely John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Rohit Roy, Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Anjana Sukhani, Samir Soni and Amole Gupte. The movie’s release was also postponed due to the pandemic but now the makers are all set to let it hit the theatres and await reviews from the audiences.

Haathi Mere Saathi

Haathi Mere Saathi is one of the latest Rana Daggubati’s movies that is also 2021’s first trilingual movie. Aranya and Kaadan are the Telugu and Tamil versions of the movie respectively while Haathi Mere Saathi is the Hindi one. The story will revolve around Rana Daggubati’s character who stands up to save the elephants in the elephant corridor when he realises that they are being attacked by humans. The movie has been shot in three different languages with a slight change in the cast of the film. Some of the popular cast members include Pulkit Samrat, Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Paras Arora, Vishnu Vishal, Sampath Ram and many others.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

To be released on March 19, 2021, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is another Parineeti Chopra’s movie to arrive this month. Arjun Kapoor will be seen opposite her in this black comedy thriller film directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The movie will depict the story of a man who works in the corporate field while a woman who is a Haryanvi police officer. Other cast members of the movie include Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Jaideep Ahlawat and many more.

