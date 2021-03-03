Rana Daggubati Shares Teasers Of His Trilingual Movie; Fans Get Goosebumps

Rana Daggubati has been gearing up for quite a few movies but one of his most anticipated movies is his upcoming trilingual film that will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi in different names. He recently shared the teaser of the film on social media with all his fans and even escalated their curiosity by asking them to stay tuned for the trailer. The fans were thrilled to see the movie teaser and wished Rana Daggubati ‘all the best' for the movie.

Aranya teaser/Kaadan teaser

Rana Daggubati recently took to his Instagram handle and posted Aranya teaser/Kaadan teaser which are the Telugu and Tamil versions of his trilingual movie. The teaser of the film depicts Rana Daggubati in a powerful role who becomes a protector of the elephants of an elephant corridor when he comes to know about human trespassing in the area. Rana Daggubati can be seen in an elderly role. While the Aranya teaser and Kaadan teaser look pretty much the same, the audience will see a slight change in the cast of the movies.

In the caption, he increased the curiosity level of his fans and asked them to get ready as the big fight was coming their way. He then asked them to stay tuned for the trailer of 2021’s first trilingual film and mentioned March 26 as the release date of the film. He further hailed ‘save the elephants’ and then mentioned the names of the cast members of the respective movies.

As the fans always await Rana Daggubati’s movies, they were delighted to see the Aranya teaser/Kaadan teaser. Many of them added how they got goosebumps when they saw the teaser while many others stated how they were eagerly waiting for his movie to release. Many of the fans shared their excitement in the comment section and added heart and star-eyed emojis. Others even addressed Rana Daggubati as ‘super anna’ and stated how his acting level in the teaser looked fantastic. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to the teaser of 2021’s first trilingual film and see how it left all the fans amazed with delight.

Rana Daggubati's movies

Some of the famous Rana Daggubati's movies include The Ghazi Attack, Baby, The Bahubali series, Naa Ishtam, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, N.T.R: Mahanayukudu, N.T.R: Kathanayakudu and numerous others.

